Olympic and World champs on national stage as boxers take first steps on road to Paris Olympics

This weekend’s IABA Elite boxing championships are unique.

No national finals in any other sport can boast the presence of reigning Olympic, World and European champions, in addition to current Commonwealth gold, and European silver and bronze medallists.

And that’s just the women. Olympic bronze medallist Aidan Walsh and European silver winner Dylan Eagleson are the highest-profile male boxers in action.

Despite the absence of World light-middleweight champion Lisa O’Rourke (broken thumb) and European middleweight champion Gabriel Dossen, it is still the most decorated group of boxers to compete in the blue-riband event.

Though the future of international amateur boxing remains shrouded in doubt, these championships – the first to be held in front of paying fans since November 2019 – are hugely significant.

The winners in the 13 Olympic-weight divisions will be in pole position to be selected to represent Ireland at the European qualification tournament in Poland in June. And despite the recent threat from the International Olympic Committee to cancel boxing for the Paris games, it’s still anticipated that there will be a tournament at the 2024 event.

​It is less clear whether Ireland will be sending teams to the Women’s World Championship in New Delhi in March, or the men’s equivalent in Uzbekistan in May, due to the decision of the International Boxing Association to allow Russia and Belarus to compete.

For now, the focus is on the National Stadium, beginning this evening (6pm) with the men’s semi-finals. The pick of the contests is the featherweight semi-final between Adam Hession and Paul Loonam.

Olympic bronze medallist and Commonwealth light-middleweight champion Aidan Walsh meets Wexford’s Dean Walsh, a nephew of US boxing coach Billy Walsh.

The light-welterweight clash between experienced international John Paul Hale and Dean Clancy, a European U-22 champion, will be interesting. At heavyweight, there is an all-Dublin semi-final between current European U-22 champion Jack Marley and Wayne Rafferty.

Tomorrow night’s marathon programme (5pm) features 25 finals. Eagleson, who opted not to switch to an Olympic weight, has a straight final in the bantamweight division against Jorge Rogla Castano (Corinthians)

O’Rourke’s absence and the decision of European silver medallist Tina Desmond to box in the light-middleweight division diluted what was expected to be a classic showdown for the welterweight title as World, European and Commonwealth champion Amy Broadhurst is boxing at this weight for the first time.

Her opponent Gráinne Walsh is an experienced fighter who has won medals at European.

The fight of the night could be the flyweight final between European silver medallist Caitlin Fryers from Belfast and Wicklow native Daina Moorehouse. Fryers is the defending champion, while Moorehouse is dropping down to the 50kg division.

The latter had a glittering under-age career, winning European Youth and Junior titles. The 21-year-old beat 2022 European bronze medallist Shannon Sweeney in the quarter-final.

Olympians Kellie Harrington (lightweight), Michaela Walsh (feather) and Aoife O’Rourke (middleweight) are hot favourites to win against inexperienced opponents.

European Youth gold medallist Dearbhla Tinnelly, who won a bronze medal at the World Youth championship in Spain in November, makes her senior debut in the light heavyweight final against Bethany Doocey.

TG4 will live-stream Saturday’s finals on YouTube.