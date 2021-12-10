‘Not just one of the greatest female boxers of all time, I think Katie is one of the greatest athletes’

Katie Taylor, right, and Caoimhín Agyarko pictured before their respective fights on Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

Caoimhín Agyarko used to train alongside Katie Taylor when he was a teenager.

Tomorrow night in the Liverpool Arena, the Belfast middleweight gets an opportunity to showcase his burgeoning talents on the same show as the unbeaten lightweight World champion.

“What an honour it is to be fighting on the same show as Katie,” said Caoimhín, whose father is from Ghana.

“I am a huge, huge fan of Katie. I have said it many times before: I don’t think she is just one of the greatest female boxers of all time, I think she is one of the greatest athletes. She is an incredible boxer.

“Our paths crossed a couple of times when we were amateurs. We were in training camps in Dublin and Jordanstown.”

Training alongside an Olympic, World and European champion was an eye-opening experience for the Belfast teenager.

“She has done it all and got all the medals. Just to see how focussed and dedicated she was – she had achieved all these things, but she didn’t drop her guard.

“She knew she wanted more, and she always trained hard. Just to see that mindset and dedication obviously motivating me.”

Agyarko (25) dreams of becoming the first Irish black pro boxing champion and he recently landed a dream deal with Matchroom.

Boasting a 9-0 record, this is his first opportunity to impress his new boss Eddie Hearn, but he faces a tough assignment against unbeaten American Noe Larios (14-0) as they compete for a WBA International middleweight belt.

“This is a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills. I have 150 crazy Irish fans coming over for the fight and I can’t wait to get into the ring and produce a performance and be in some big fights in 2022 and go back to Belfast to fight.”

“This is a great platform for me. I am excited about the journey. Without a doubt, I’m getting the kind of exposure I think I deserve,” said Caoimhín, who nearly lost his life in a horrific stabbing incident in Belfast four years ago.

“There is no pressure. This is boxing, this is what I have done since I was seven years old. I felt real pressure when I got stabbed in 2017 and pulled myself out of a dark hole. That’s real pressure.

“This is a sport. A lot of people expect a lot of me. I expect a lot of myself. No one else’s expectations outweigh my own.”

Eddie Hearn, too, is excited about the prospect of his new signing challenging for his first ranking belt.

He revealed that boxing coach Adam Booth, who trained Andy Lee and currently looks after Michael Conlan, recommend that he sign him after the Rio Olympics, but Hearn had never heard of him and passed up on the opportunity.”

"I actually spoke to Katie about him. And she was like, 'Oh, he's really good.' She thinks he's a really good fighter. And then I've seen him come on and I've just thought, 'Bloody hell, we could've got that kid.”

When the opportunity arose again to sign him earlier this year, the deal was done in 24 hours, according to Hearn.

"He looks good, he has a really exciting style. You should never say, 'He reminds me of Canelo,' but he boxes in that same kind of style and manner. I think Saturday's going to be interesting because I think he's going to be quite nervous.

“He's fighting a 14-0 kid who's a kind of circuit fighter in the US -- but still an undefeated, decent fighter. So, he's just got to be careful, relax, and he'll look really good."

"I just want to see him progressing. Win this title, defend it. He keeps talking about going back to Belfast and fighting over there and stuff like that. But it all depends.

“You can look a million dollars, but then step up a level and you can get found out. But that's where we'll get to with Caoimhín in two or three fights' time,” said Hearn.

Agyarko’s fight will be shown live on the DAZN subscription channel at 7pm on Saturday.