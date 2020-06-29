'No more excuses' - Katie Taylor calls out Amanda Serrano for August 22 fight

Katie Taylor will fight on August 22, but it is doubtful if Amanda Serrano will be her opponent

Katie Taylor has piled the pressure on long-term rival Amanda Serrano to take part in a fight on August 22, with promoter Eddie Hearn making contract details public for a bout that is scheduled to take place in the garden of his Essex home.

Taylor is set to defend her world titles at Hearn's 'Matchroom Fightcamp' on the undercard of the Dillian Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin heavyweight clash, with the event set to go ahead in the vast back garden of Hearn's mansion.

Taylor's fight against Serrano was postponed in March amid an expectation that it would be re-arranged when it was safe to proceed, yet it appears Serrano is not ready to travel to England during the Covid-19 crisis.

Despite Hearn publishing a contract on his Twitter account confirming the fight has been agreed, Serrano's promoter Lou DiBella has confirmed his fighter will not be travelling to the UK to fight Taylor.

Katie Taylor's fight with Amanda Serrano on August 22 is hanging in the balance. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile. Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing

Katie Taylor's fight with Amanda Serrano on August 22 is hanging in the balance. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.

"I conveyed an offer that was rejected by Amanda and her manager," said DiBella. "After two cancellations, they didn't want to travel to the UK, with Covid-19 raging here, with no sparring, to fight in Eddie's yard, full purse or not. I then told Eddie."

Serrano joined the debate on Twitter, as she insisted she has yet to be informed of the plans for the fight to take place without a crowd at Hearn's home.

"I signed for May 2nd. Not all these places & date changes. I’m not your toy," she wrote. "I never got a call or email of any changes. I deserve that at least! When the fight for July was cancelled there were NO dates mentioned. I respect my manager but I’m going to have to defend myself on this one."

Taylor has also joined in with the Twitter chat, as she called out Serrano and urged her to travel to the UK for the bout.

👋 @Serranosisters. We both signed contracts, all financial barriers have been removed and any training/travel issues are the same for both of us as I'm also training in the US. No more excuses, this is a fight to elevate the sport. August 22 is our time to make history. You in? — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) June 28, 2020

"We both signed contracts, all financial barriers have been removed and any training/travel issues are the same for both of us as I'm also training in the US," wrote the Bray fighter. "No more excuses, this is a fight to elevate the sport. August 22 is our time to make history. You in?"

The statement from Serrano and DiBella suggest she is unlikely to fight Taylor in August, with Hearn insisting he wants the Irish champion on his Box Office event and has made efforts to attract legendary champion Delfine Persoon to step in.

"Katie will be in a big fight," Hearn told Sky Sports. "She is ready for a defining moment.

"It's the absolute plan to do Taylor vs Serrano. Both fighters have signed binding contracts to do that fight.

"She was written to with the new date under the full terms of the contract that she signed. That is the contract we will enforce and expect her to honour.

"We gave her warm-up fights, vacant world title fights to make sure that she fights Taylor. Do as you promise."

