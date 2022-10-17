Nine Irish boxers in medal contention at European Championships

Michaela Walsh is in contention for a medal at the European Championships. Image: Sportsfile.

Ireland will have nine boxers fighting for bronze medals at the European women’s championships in Budva, Montenegro, over the next two days.

Westport’s Shannon Sweeney, a member of St Anne’s Boxing Club, beat Gayane Ter-Bargseghyan from Armenia on a unanimous 5-0 verdict this afternoon to secure a place in the last eight of the 48kg category.

Later, team-mate Caitlin Fryer (Immaculata BC, Belfast) fought back after losing the first round to English flyweight Savannah Stubley to secure a split 3-2 victory and reach the quarter-finals.

Seven other Irish fighters are also within one victory of guaranteeing themselves a place on the podium.

World light-welterweight champion Amy Broadhurst will be in quarter-final action tomorrow. as will Commonwealth gold medallist Michaela Walsh, flyweight Carly McNaul and light middleweight Tina Desmond.

Defending European champion Aoife O’Rourke meets Turkey’s Busra Isildar in the middleweight quarter-final on Wednesday.

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington takes on Shona Whitwell from England in a last-eight bout, also on Wednesday, while Kaci Rock, who received a bye to the quarter-final, meets a German welterweight.

Seven Irish boxers - Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst, Aoife O’Rourke, Michaela Walsh, Tina Desmond and Claire Grace - have medalled at these championships in the past.

The team’s best performance came in 2019 when they finished 4th in the medals table after Aoife O’Rourke took gold and Amy Broadhurst won bronze.

The absence of the usually dominant Russian squad has opened up opportunities for other countries but few have made the same impact as Ireland.