Nightmare World Championships continue for Ireland as Ricky Nesbitt beaten by unanimous decision

Ireland has experienced another loss at the World Boxing Championships in Belgrade with Ricky Nesbitt going down on a unanimous 5-0 verdict to Nodrjon Mikakhmadaor from Uzbekistan in a last 16 contest in the minimum 48kg division.

Fighting in his first elite international tournament Nesbitt lacked nothing in effort and one judge scored the first round in his favour. However, overall, he was out-boxed by a two-time continental champion who will have his sights set on a podium finish.

The Uzbek fighter won the contest 30-27 on three of the judges’ cards, one scored it 29-28 in his favour while the final official had him winning 30-26.

Waterford light heavyweight Kelyn Cassidy will be Ireland’s seventh and final boxer in action against Mexican Arriaga Olvera later this afternoon.

It has been a nightmare championship for Ireland’s rookie team. With the exception of Adam Hession who was unlucky to lose to a Russian, the other five fighters who all lost their first contests could have no complains.

The decision of the IABA’s Central Council to effectively over-rule the initial recommendation from the High-Performance Unit not to send a team is likely to be further scrutinized in the coming weeks.

So too will be the decision not to select 2012 Olympian Darren O’Neill, who was eligible and interested in travelling after winning an Irish Elite title. Kieran Molloy and Gabriel Dossen two of the country’s better prospects for the 2024 Paris Olympics were also left behind having not attended a training camp in Sheffield prior to the Belgrade event.