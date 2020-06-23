New twist in saga around Katie Taylor's latest fight as Eddie Hearn weighs in on purse controversy

Katie Taylor's latest fight is in jeopardy due to a disagreement over the fight purse. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Katie Taylor/Amanda Serrano fight saga has taken a new turn with promoter Eddie Hearn revealing that neither boxers’ purse will be cut for the showdown scheduled for August 15.

"The fight is on," declared the Matchroom boss.

However, in an interview with Yahoo.com he accepted that the Serrano camp had yet to confirm she would travel to the UK for the showdown. It was was due to take place without spectators in a specially constructed outdoor arena on Hearn’s palatial estate in Essex.

Hearn acknowledged he had discussions with Serrano’s promoter Lou DiBella about her taking a pay cut because the fight would not generate any box office revenue. But he insisted that no formal new offer was made.

It is understand there had been discussions with both the Serrano and Taylor camps about a 15 per cent reduction in their purses. Hearn now says he will honour the financial commitments made in the original contract.

It is believed Serrano was due to receive in the region of €260,000 plus expenses for the fight. Taylor would probably be in line to be paid three times that figure.

However, it remains to be seen whether the fight will go ahead in August. In the realpolitik of boxing negotiations Hearn is essentially calling Serrano’s bluff.

This saga began when Serrano’s trainer, manager and brother-in-law Jordan Maldonado issued a lengthy statement on Friday night saying that Matchroom wanted to reduce her fight purse by fifty per cent. "Due to differences in negotiations, the mega fight won’t take place," he declared.

However, both Serrano’s promoter and Hearn have contradicted Maldonado’s claim about the fifty percent cut in her purse.

Hearn did confirm there had been discussions with DiBella about a cut in Serrano’s pay cheque.

"The fight was going to take place in front of 15,000 at Manchester Arena on the same card as Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin. Of all a sudden all that revenue doesn’t exist any more. It’s no secret."

"I spoke to Lou DiBella. I said ‘listen if you want to box now with no crowds, maybe we have got a new offer for you, maybe there will be a percentage reduction on your purse.' It’s nothing personal, it's business, it's maths.'

"But we never made Lou DiBella a new offer and then Jordan Maldonado came out said they got offered fifty percent (of the original purse). Absolute rubbish! There was never any offer."

Hearn revealed that he also spoke to Katie Taylor, who was against postponing the fight against Serrano until later in the year. She could have opted for a voluntary defence of one of her world belts.

"She said she wanted to fight Amanda Serrano next."

Hearn now says he won't be asking either fighter to take a cut in their purse for the fight in August.

"We wrote to Lou DeBella and confirmed the new date for August. And the good news for Amanda Serrano is she gets her full purse – the full whack. We can now go forward to one of the biggest fights of all time in women’s boxing.

"We expect that it will be confirmed this week and I think Amanda will now be happy. She has got everything that was promised to her. We will get to see a fight which I think is going to be for the ages."

Despite Hearn’s optimistic tones, the chances of the long-anticipated showdown between Taylor, the undisputed lightweight world champion, and Serrano, a nine-belt seven-weight world champion, going ahead in Essex on August 15 hang by a thread.

Online Editors