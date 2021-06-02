New survey says Katie Taylor earns €2,400 per Instagram post but highlights gender gap

KATIE Taylor earns an estimated €2,400 per post on the social network platform Instagram according to a new survey.

The undefeated world boxing champion has 390,00 followers on the platform putting her second in the women’s game behind double Olympic gold medallist and unbeaten professional world champion Claressa Shields. The American has 424,000 followers and earns £2,600 per post.

The other high-profile female fighters lag between the pair. Amanda Serrano (79,900), Cecilia Braekhus (71,400) and Jessica McCaskill (20,200) are third, fourth and fifth place respectively in the table compiled by onlinegambling.com

The most revealing aspect of the table is how far the female fighters trail their male counterparts in their number of followers they have on the platform which impacts on the earning capacity from this source.

Even though he hasn’t fought professionally since 2017 Floyd Mayweather Jr sits at the top of the Instagram earnings chart with prospective pay outs of €112,973 per post. He has 25.5m followers on the social network.

In second place is another retired boxer Mike Tyson who has 14.7m followers and earns an estimated €59,100 per post.

British heavyweight rvials Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are third and eighth respectively with 12.2m and 4.1 followers, respectively.

What will concern boxing fans is the unprecedented popularly of U-Tubers Paul and Jake Logan who have 19.3m and 15.6 million followers respectively on Instagram.

Their popularly explains why Mayweather is fighting Paul Logan in an exhibition fight in Miami on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Mexican Canelo Alvarez, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world ,has 8.5m million on the network which means his posts are worth €53,380 each.

The survey was compiled using the Hopper HQ Instagram Rich List which estimates that Instagram accounts can earn an estimated €0.0038 per follower which allowed onlinegambling.com to work out the estimated earnings per post for each account.