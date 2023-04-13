| 9.7°C Dublin

New organisation World Boxing launched with aim to secure the sport’s Olympics future

Sean McGoldrick

World Boxing, a new international boxing federation, has been launched this afternoon.

The primary goal of World Boxing is to secure the sport’s future at the Olympic Games. But the move will be interpreted as a damaging split in international amateur boxing.

