New Olympic qualification system could see boxers from different traditional weight classes facing off

THE Olympic boxing tournament in Paris will be like no other in the history of the Games after the International Olympic Committee’s approval of a new controversial qualification system for the sport under which boxers from two different traditional weight divisions can compete against each other.

The plan was drawn up by the International Boxing Association – formerly known as AIBA – who have been suspended by the IOC since 2019.

The details of the qualification system has just been published. While there are some changes to the original document drawn up by the IBA the ‘two-weight’ issue remains.

Essentially, what is proposed is that in the lower men’s weight classes, for example, a bantamweight boxer (54kg) can qualify to fight at featherweight (57kg).

The iconic middleweight division (75kg) has been abolished at Olympic level.

However, a middleweight boxer can still secure a place at the Paris Games, but he will have to fight in a new 80kg category – which is just one kg lighter than the traditional light heavyweight division.

In order to equalise the number of male and female fighters at the Games – there will be 124 in each – the 12 IBA lightest men’s weights have been combined to forms six Olympic categories. The super heavyweight men’s division will be the seventh Olympic category.

Twelve IBA women’s classes have been combined to form six Olympic categories. The two heaviest weight divisions in women’s boxing - over and under 81kg are excluded.

However, whereas there is only a 27kg difference between the heaviest and lightest weight class for female boxers, the weight difference between the two for the men is 44kg.

As revealed previously the qualification process is also radically different from previous games. The qualification period will run from January 1 next year to May 31, 2024.

Notably, there is one significant change from the original proposal.

The two finalists in each IBA men’s and women’s division at next year’s men’s and women’s World Championship will automatically qualify for Paris – which means there are four spots in each Olympic weight up for grabs at the championships.

Each country is only allowed one entrant per weight class – if two qualify then their national federation will have to nominate one of them.

In phase two of the qualification process the highest six ranked athletes in each of the men’s and women’s Olympic divisions, according to the Olympic ranking lists on December 23 will qualify for Paris.

Ranking points can be earned at global boxing tournaments to be organised by the IBA in 2023. Russia was due to host one of these tournaments, but an alternative venue will now have to be found in the wake of the Russian ban.

The full list of tournaments will not be published until next January when details of how ranking points can be earned will also be revealed.

In the third phase, 42 quota places for men and 56 for women will be allocated. The IBA’s five continental regions will each be guaranteed a representative in each weight based on the ranking on March 31st, 2024. The host country France are also guaranteed seven quota places.

The final phase of the process will see a final 14 spots for men and 12 for women up for grabs. It is proposed that a world qualification tournament will be held in May 2024 with the two finalists in each division securing a place at the Paris Games.

As previously reported the good news for Ireland’s current Olympic champion Kellie Harrington is that her lightweight class remains unchanged.