'My life has been on hold for ten years now as I chase my dream' - Why Ray Moylette refuses to throw in the towel

Ray Moylette received his last pay cheque as a professional boxer on December 7, 2018.

Since then the setbacks have just kept coming, delivering knockout blows to his fledging career.

He is 30, virtually penniless, and his wife Sharon is seven months pregnant. But his spirit is unbroken and, precarious though his situation is, he hasn’t forgotten there are others whose needs are greater.

Last Saturday, he was recovering after doing 1,000 push-ups in just over an hour on Friday night to raise funds for frontline HSE staff and Pieta House. So far he has raised over €14,000.

It’s 12 years since Moylette returned to his native Islandeady in Mayo after becoming the first Irish boxer to win a gold medal at the World Youth Championships.

Three years later in 2011 he was crowned European light welterweight champion at elite level. The boxing world seemed his oyster. But his career stalled and he missed out on the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

In January 2017 he turned professional, signing with Assassin Boxing in Brighton and teaming up with Dublin-based trainer Paschal Collins.

There were no guarantees other than blood, sweat and tears. Maybe, if he was lucky, he would have the price of a house when he hung up his gloves.

“It was out-and-out gambling. I was putting everything on the line. I wasn’t so delusional as to think I was the best in the world or the best that Ireland had ever produced. I just wanted to give it a good rattle and hopefully have something to go to the bank within a few years.”

‘Sugar Ray’ Moylette won his first 11 pro fights before hitting a speed bump in Castlebar on December 7, 2018.

He challenged Mexican Christian Uruzquieta for the vacant WBC international super lightweight belt in a top-of-the-bill live

televised show on TG4.

What transpired could have been a scene straight from a Rocky movie. The hometown crowd was stunned into silence when their hero hits the canvas twice in the fifth round. Then the noise level reaches a crescendo as he rose and faced his foe again.

“There was something special in the air that night,” he recalls.

There was no fairy-tale ending though. Moylette lost on a split decision. But the experience rekindled his love affair with boxing.

“It was gold-medal stuff in terms of atmosphere. Everybody in the arena was in the ring with me. They could relate to me, because most of them knew me personally.”

So rather than wallow in self-pity Moylette was energised – so much so that he was back training in the Collins’ Celtic Warriors Gym in Corduff on January 6. He also decided to change management and linked up with the Boston-based Murphys Boxing, run by musician Ken Casey.

It made sense as their links with Oscar de La Hoya’s Golden Boy organisation had enabled another Collins-trained fighter, Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan, make it to the big time.

Moylette didn’t fight during the three months it took to sort out his new contractual arrangements. Worse was to follow.

His first outing under the Murphys Boxing banner in Boston last July was cancelled at 48 hours’ notice, when he wasn’t allowed though US Immigration in Dublin Airport.

“I didn’t have all the t’s crossed and i’s dotted on my visa,” he recalls. Initially, it was thought the problem could be sorted in weeks.

Ultimately, it proved more complicated, with Moylette having to apply for a professional athlete visa. His sponsor Des Ryan, from Ryan Structural Steel, financed the application but he didn’t receive the visa until December.

By then Moylette was working at the weekends as a social-care assistant with Western Care. He would train in Dublin four days a week and do work shifts at the weekend.

He had struggled to make ends meet during his nine months as a full-time professional fighter.

“I was a professional athlete trying to stay on top of everything but realistically I was living on handouts. People were helping me in order to give me a chance to make it.”

His wife’s sister Fiona and her husband Colin Navin gave him a room to stay in their house while he was training in Dublin. Charles Dunne from Gym Trition supplied his meals.

“I found it very hard to make ends meet. I was working weekends in Western Care to try and pay the bills and keep the wolves from the door.”

Finally a new year brought fresh hope and crucially a new fight date (March 14) in Boston for his postponed clash against Monaghan-born US-based fighter Larry Fryers.

By the time he arrived in Dublin Airport with a close friend, Martin Brennan, to catch a flight to Boston on March 10 the Covid-19 pandemic was gathering momentum. Though it was business as usual in the United States.

However, 48 hours before the fight a tweet from President Trump changed everything. He declared a nationwide state of emergency.

Promoter Casey headed to City Hall for crucial talks with officials while Moylette went for a final training session with Collins. They feared the worst.

“There was a lot of panic. Fight tickets were being cancelled and loads of people who were due to fly out from home for the fight were cancelling. The NBA cancelled their season.”

By the time Moylette had finished training Casey had phoned Collins with the bad news. The fight was cancelled. Another missed pay day. Now it was a race against time to get home in case they got stuck in the US for the duration of the crisis.

“Basically the news came through that we needed to get out of town as quickly as possible.”

He self-isolated for eight days in Castlebar while Sharon moved back to her parents’ home as a precaution.

“It was a tough week on my own. I had a lot of soul searching to do as I thought about all the missed opportunities,” said Moylette, who is now working full-time with Western Care, while he awaits the resumption of sport.

Sharon, who also works with Western Care, now takes centre stage with the couple’s first child due on June 11. “She is taking it all in her stride and minding me as well.”

Despite what he has endured in the last 16 months he’s not ready to give up on the dream yet.

“My life has been on hold for ten years now as I chase my dream. Getting the price of a house would be the big goal at the minute.

“Had I been working for the last ten years I probably would have the price of a house now. But then I would have missed out on meeting great people and hearing priceless stories.

“We all want to be a world champion but I am realistic as well. I am not going to overshoot the runway. I want to be careful and know when it is time to get out of boxing.

“My dream is to recreate a night like we had in Castlebar in 2018 and hopefully that can happen sooner rather than later.”

One of the reasons Moylette volunteered to do 1,000 push-ups live on Off the Ball was because he wanted to highlight the work of Pieta House, who had to cancel their annual fund-raising ‘Darkness into Light’ events at an estimated loss of €6m.

But the ‘Darkness into Light’ theme is a perfect metaphor for Moylette’s journey in professional fighting. Maybe the best has yet to come.

