| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'My life has been on hold for ten years now as I chase my dream' - Why Ray Moylette refuses to throw in the towel

Ray Moylette. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Ray Moylette. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

Ray Moylette. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Ray Moylette. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/SPORTSFILE

Sean McGoldrick

Ray Moylette received his last pay cheque as a professional boxer on December 7, 2018.

Since then the setbacks have just kept coming, delivering knockout blows to his fledging career.

He is 30, virtually penniless, and his wife Sharon is seven months pregnant. But his spirit is unbroken and, precarious though his situation is, he hasn’t forgotten there are others whose needs are greater.