'My hand was shaking' - Carl Frampton beats Australian Luke Jackson in front of a bumper Windsor Park crowd

Carl Frampton turned on the style in front of his home crowd in Belfast as he beat Australian Luke Jackson to defend his WBO interim World featherweight title.

Carl Frampton beats Australian Luke Jackson in front of a bumper Windsor Park crowd

Crunching body punches and some great combinations allowed Frampton to outclass Jackson, with the Aussie's corner throwing in the towel in the ninth round.

Jackson's left eye was swollen shut by the time he was put down in the eighth by a powerful left hook to the body.

With little to defend himself from, Frampton began to target the Australian's head with both left and right hands, and with Jackson struggling to remain on his feet his corner rightly threw in the towel.

"The atmosphere was special, you made my dreams come true," said Frampton as he addressed the Windsor Park crowd.

"I was having a meal with my wife Christine before the fight and I was nervous. I was trying to eat a wee but of chicken and I was nervous, my hand was shaking."

Frampton's promoter Frank Warren confirmed a fight with British world champion Josh Warrington will now take place at some point in the coming months.

"We have Josh Warrington in the ring here, we are both with Frank Warren and hopefully we can make a fight. I'd love to be a world champion again," added Frampton.

