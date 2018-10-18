"You're talking about the best female boxer that has ever lived."

'My dad was no longer someone I could work with' - Official trailer for Katie Taylor documentary released

The opening line on the new trailer for KATIE, a documentary chartering Ireland's very own Million Dollar Baby through the professional ranks following her heartbreaking Rio Olympics defeat to Finland's Mira Potkonen, sufficiently sums up Katie Taylor.

Taylor was a national treasure long before her Olympic gold medal win in London in 2012 but that victory over Sofya Ochigava catapulted her to even loftier heights.

Four years later, the Bray boxer was expected to make it two from two but suffered a devastating defeat to Potkonen.

The other notable difference from 2012 was the absence of her father, Peter, in her corner. Katie has previously said she is "estranged" from her father and in Ross Whitaker's film, which will be released in Ireland on October 26, Katie and her brother Peter discuss the how that relationship deteriorated ahead of the Rio Games.

"Only a few months out from the Olympics, the relationship between Katie and my dad started becoming a little bit more fractured. The trust was broken," said Peter.

"My dad was no longer someone I could work with, really," said Katie.

Online Editors