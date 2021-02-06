| 4.7°C Dublin

MTK Global, the crime links and why boxing’s future is in the balance

Tommy Conlon

When Michael Conlan stormed out of amateur boxing after being robbed by the judges in Rio de Janeiro, his words were seen and heard around the world.

His dreams of a second Olympic medal over, the Belfast lad famously denounced the Amateur International Boxing Association for its corruption. A month later, in September 2016, he turned professional and signed up with the boxing management company then known as MGM, now known as MTK Global.

In so doing, he found himself in an outfit which was founded and financed by an international drug trafficker who, it is alleged by police, has sanctioned multiple killings over the last five years. The criminal in question is Daniel Kinahan, head of a cartel which apparently views homicide as an essential part of company strategy. Conlan has no involvement in crime but having labelled the AIBA as “cheating bastards”, found himself in an outfit governed by a man who police say was commanding a crew of murdering bastards.

