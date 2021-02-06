MTK Global, the crime links and why boxing’s future is in the balance

When Michael Conlan stormed out of amateur boxing after being robbed by the judges in Rio de Janeiro, his words were seen and heard around the world.

His dreams of a second Olympic medal over, the Belfast lad famously denounced the Amateur International Boxing Association for its corruption. A month later, in September 2016, he turned professional and signed up with the boxing management company then known as MGM, now known as MTK Global.

In so doing, he found himself in an outfit which was founded and financed by an international drug trafficker who, it is alleged by police, has sanctioned multiple killings over the last five years. The criminal in question is Daniel Kinahan, head of a cartel which apparently views homicide as an essential part of company strategy. Conlan has no involvement in crime but having labelled the AIBA as “cheating bastards”, found himself in an outfit governed by a man who police say was commanding a crew of murdering bastards.

MTK Global, who have denied Kinahan has connections to their business any longer, currently claim to have over 300 boxers on their books worldwide, including several from Ireland. They have more than half a dozen gyms dotted around Britain and some 20 more scattered throughout Europe and further afield, from Kazakhstan to South Africa, Brazil, Australia, America and Japan. They are not messing around. They have built this enormous stable of fighters over the last eight years.

“I’ve never witnessed the same sort of growth by any one organisation,” says Barry McGuigan. “They want to control the sport.” McGuigan was speaking to the makers of a BBC Panorama documentary which was broadcast last Monday night. “Last week they signed nine fighters,” he added. “Where is the money coming from to allow MTK to grow at such a ferocious rate?”

The alarm bells in professional boxing ought to have started shrieking five years ago when thugs from a different branch of Scumbag Inc. tried to assassinate Kinahan in Dublin’s Regency Hotel. Kinahan was there for the ceremonial weigh-in of a number of boxers who were due to fight at a show in the National Stadium the following evening. Three people were shot, one of them fatally when, already wounded and lying on the floor beside the reception desk, bullets were fired into him from point blank range.

The deceased was one of Kinahan’s associates. Vengeful retaliation was inevitable. A psychotic murder wave was unleashed over the next two years. Eighteen people in total have been killed. Most of the murder has been one-way traffic, coming from the Kinahan cartel.

All the while, MGM/MTK was building its power base, having begun in 2012 with a gym in Marbella. Matthew Macklin, the Anglo-Irish former professional boxer with no criminal involvement, fronted the gym from the beginning. As their stable of fighters expanded, they were soon doing business with Britain’s major league promoters, including Eddie Hearn, and through them with Sky Sports, among others.

MGM’s alliance with Michael Conlan paved the way to a relationship with Bob Arum, the legendary tangler of American pro boxing who in turn opened doors to the powerhouse US sports network ESPN.

Arum said in the documentary: “I’m not naïve about Daniel and his past. As long as I understand that dealing in this area they’re honourable, they’re smart and they’re not doing anything that’s in any way devious or wrong, why wouldn’t I deal with them?”

The moral vacuum in prizefighting is almost part of its lore by now, after more than a hundred years of chicanery, corruption, exploitation and infestation by the criminal underworld. “We are very much the wild west,” said Lou DiBella, another American carnival barker.

“And when you’re the wild west there are gonna be gunslingers coming into town,” he added, with the complacency of someone more used to counting the dollars than taking the punches — or indeed the bullets.

DiBella’s romanticising metaphors seemed particularly smug when compared to footage in the film showing slain bodies and gunmen chasing after their victims before shooting them dead. We weren’t looking at a Hollywood western there.

The whole racket carried on regardless despite the bodies piling up in the streets of Dublin. And when the alarm bells finally did start ringing, it wasn’t boxing that rang them, it was the Irish newspapers, and in particular their crime reporters, who had been tracking the gangland carnage for years.

Last June, Tyson Fury took to social media to announce that a mega-fight with Anthony Joshua had been agreed in principle between the rival camps. He thanked Daniel Kinahan profusely for making it happen. Kinahan had been a catalyst in the negotiations between Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, and Joshua’s promoter, the aforementioned Eddie Hearn.

The two British world heavyweight champions would meet in 2021 for a unification showdown that would be one of the most lucrative fights in history.

Grinning from ear to ear, Fury did a piece to camera that immediately went viral online.

“Hello there,” he declared, “I’m just after getting off the phone with Daniel Kinahan. He’s just informed me that the biggest fight in British boxing history has just been agreed . . . Big shout-out, Dan, you got this done . . . big thank you, Dan, for getting this deal over the line.”

It ignited a storm in Irish media that was soon picked up by British press and television. Kinahan had mentored and supported Fury as the fighter battled back from obesity and mental health issues over the previous few years.

But the media backlash reached the political arena and, a fortnight later, Fury made it known that he had dropped Kinahan from his negotiating team. A week after that, MTK publicly revealed that Kinahan was “going to be taking time away from the sport to focus on other interests”.

In September 2017 Carl Frampton split from McGuigan’s management company, Cyclone Promotions, and joined MTK. The split was acrimonious and culminated in the High Court in Belfast last autumn. Frampton won world titles at two different weights during his time in the McGuigan camp.

He claimed in court that he was owed £6m by Cyclone Promotions. In a countermove, McGuigan sued Frampton for breach of contract. The case was settled confidentially after 19 days of legal battle. The turning point came after discovery of a trove of emails on the IT system belonging to Cyclone Promotions. In an interview two weeks ago, Frampton declared himself “very happy with the settlement”.

During his evidence in court, the Belfast boxer claimed that MTK do not charge him a fee for their management services. Panorama reported that most boxing managers charge 25 per cent on all client earnings; it said MTK charge 15 per cent.

The programme’s reporter, Darragh MacIntyre, revealed that several figures from the boxing community were basically afraid to speak about MTK on the record. McGuigan was one of the few who had the courage to do so. But it seems Frampton is not the only former client of the Clones Cyclone who is happier with MTK. McGuigan himself stated he’d lost five of his fighters to MTK.

This is the fly in the moral ointment of the story. Maybe they were offered better terms and conditions by their new company. A lot of fighters appear to be earning more money and going further in their careers under the management of MTK. The training facilities and general support are said to be of a high standard.

“Fighters are now benefitting,” said Johnny Nelson last June. Nelson, from Sheffield, is a Sky Sports pundit and former world cruiserweight champion. The comments he made last June were for an online interview with a video company that was working “in association with MTK Global”.

This was a PR job and Nelson’s perspective should be borne with this in mind. But he has been banging the drum for years on behalf of the many fighters who ended up struggling badly after they quit the ring. Herol Graham, the brilliant 1980s British middleweight, was one of them.

“My old flat mate, my best mate, Herol hit hard times,” said Nelson. “And Daniel reached out from nowhere. Herol was going to lose his house, he had medical bills for his wife, and out of the blue they popped up. I couldn’t believe it, he kind of gave me some faith back in our sport again.”

More generally, Nelson argues that MTK has improved the lot of many fighters. “(They) are now ending up financially better off. That can only be good for our sport. If you’re a boxing fan, if you’re a fighter, you can only think, ‘Yeah, about time. About time the fighters are now on the winning side’ . . . I think it’s only a good thing for the fighters and that’s what’s important to me.”

We will see soon enough how good it is for the fighters if MTK are controlling the sport in Britain and telling them who they can fight, and when and where and for what purse. Maybe telling them, too, who they cannot fight because it doesn’t suit their plans for another member of the stable. How much choice and freedom will they have when they’ve signed up and MTK are calling the shots? Pawns on the chessboard usually don’t have much room for manoeuvre, no matter who is playing them.

And given Kinahan’s astonishing amorality, it is more than a bit fanciful to imagine him as the liberator, the Robin Hood of indentured fighters. Pat Leahy, a retired Garda Assistant Commissioner, was at the epicentre of the police response to the gangland violence. He noted with scepticism Kinahan’s burgeoning interest in the boxing business.

“I think he was trying to launder his name,” he told Panorama, “the same way as they launder money from the drugs trade. He was laundering his reputation. Simple as that.”

The fight game has long been known as ‘the red light district of sports’. It grew up on the wrong side of the tracks. It was supposed to have gone legit decades ago. But it seemingly can never escape its roots. There is blood on the tracks once more.