MTK Global has announced it will cease its professional boxing operations.

In a statement released on Twitter, the boxing stable referred to “unfair scrutiny” since the announcement of sanctions against Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan last week by the US Department of Treasury.

MTK Global to cease operations



Official statement: https://t.co/BFk7J6Em38 pic.twitter.com/mniw1siMyR — MTK Global Boxing (@MTKGlobal) April 20, 2022

MTK Global also revealed that its gyms in England, Spain, Australia and Japan are "operated independently" and will remain open.

More to follow...