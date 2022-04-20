| 13.8°C Dublin

MTK Global has announced it will cease its professional boxing operations.

In a statement released on Twitter, the boxing stable referred to “unfair scrutiny” since the announcement of sanctions against Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan last week by the US Department of Treasury.

MTK Global also revealed that its gyms in England, Spain, Australia and Japan are "operated independently" and will remain open.

More to follow...

