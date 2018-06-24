Sport Boxing

Sunday 24 June 2018

Moylette continues winning run as a pro while Irish team put up good showing at Chemistry Cup

5 December 2015; Ray Moylette, St Annes. IABA National Elite Championships. National Boxing Stadium, Dublin. Picture credit: Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE
5 December 2015; Ray Moylette, St Annes. IABA National Elite Championships. National Boxing Stadium, Dublin. Picture credit: Ramsey Cardy / SPORTSFILE

Sean McGoldrick

Former European gold medallist Ray Moylette made it 11 wins on the spin in his professional career when he outpointed American Daniel Sostre in an eight round lightweight contest in the United States on Saturday night.

On the same bill in Gilford, New Hampshire, Gorey Garda Niall Kennedy maintained his unbeaten record in the heavyweight division, though he had to settle for a draw against 27-year old American Joel Caudle, who had won seven of his previous nine fights. Kennedy now moves to 11-0-1 on his pro record.

Elsewhere, at the finals of the prestigious Chemistry Cup amateur tournament in Halle, Germany, Ireland finished fifth in the medals table behind Cuba, India, USA and Russia.

In the heavyweight decider, Dublin's Kiril Afanasev dropped current world elite champion Erislandy Savon in the first round but the Cuban Olympic bronze medalist eventually prevailed on a split 4-1 decision.

Ireland's other medallists were Joe Ward (silver) and bronze for Conor Quinn, George Bates and Kieran Molloy.

Interestingly Joe Ward's nemisis, Cuban Julio Cesar la Cruz, was sensationally stopped in the first round of the light heavyweight final by Coe Khalil from the United States.

Ward dropped Cesar la Cruz in the first round of their semi-final, but the Cuban – who has won four world championship golds and is the reigning Olympic champion, recovered and won on a controversial 3-2 split decision.

Online Editors

