Moylette continues winning run as a pro while Irish team put up good showing at Chemistry Cup

On the same bill in Gilford, New Hampshire, Gorey Garda Niall Kennedy maintained his unbeaten record in the heavyweight division, though he had to settle for a draw against 27-year old American Joel Caudle, who had won seven of his previous nine fights. Kennedy now moves to 11-0-1 on his pro record.

Elsewhere, at the finals of the prestigious Chemistry Cup amateur tournament in Halle, Germany, Ireland finished fifth in the medals table behind Cuba, India, USA and Russia.

In the heavyweight decider, Dublin's Kiril Afanasev dropped current world elite champion Erislandy Savon in the first round but the Cuban Olympic bronze medalist eventually prevailed on a split 4-1 decision.