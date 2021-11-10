More strife in Irish boxing as two bodies try to organise same underage tournament at different venues

TWO boxing bodies are attempting to organise the same underage championship tournament at two different venues this weekend.

The Leinster championships for Boy/Girl 1 & 2 has become the unlikely flash-point for the increasingly bitter row which has plagued Irish boxing in recent months.

For months the Central Council of the IABA and the Leinster Council have been engaged in a tit-for-tat campaign against each other.

The Leinster Council announced on Friday that they had been forced to cancel the underage event because they were unable to get a direct response from the IABA as to whether they had been affiliated or whether they were insured or permitted to host championships if they were not affiliated.

Forty-eight hours later, clubs in Leinster were sent an email signed by the officer board of the IABA offering to hosts the cancelled underage championships in St Michael’s BC, Athy, the home club of IABA President Dominic O’Rourke, this weekend.

The Leinster Council subsequently accused the Central Council’s officer board of attempting to undermine the membership and elected members by their actions.

It is understood there was a poor take-up by clubs of the offer by the Central Council to run the championships, with the deadline for entries being extended until Thursday.

But in a new development last night, the Leinster Council announced that the championships would be going ahead in the Arklow Boxing club this Saturday and Sunday.

It is understood that the Wicklow County Board is the central body and the championship will be run under their auspices.