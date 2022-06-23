More boxing turmoil as IBA calls for new Presidential election

The International Boxing Association faces growing internal turmoil. Four influential members have called on the new Board of Directors, which meets tomorrow, to convene an extraordinary Congress and hold a new Presidential election.

Significantly, they want current President Russian native Umar Kremlev not to be involved in the decision, as they say he has a conflict of interest.

The Russian was re-elected President by acclamation at last month’s Congress in Turkey after the only other candidate in the race, Dutchman Boris van der Vorst Van was controversially banned from running by the IBA’s Interim Nomination Unit. A number of candidates in the election of new Board directors were also deemed ineligible.

Van der Vorst and three others – Mike McAtee, USA Boxing Executive Director, New Zealand Boxing CEO Steve Hartley and President of the Swedish Boxing Federation Per-Axel Sjöholm – successfully appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport

In a statement issued overnight, the four say they are grateful that the CAS decision ‘has restored our eligibility, cleared our names, and granted back to us the ability to hold leadership positions within IBA.’

“CAS ruled that IBA’s Interim Nomination Unit applied unfair and inconsistent judgement towards us, compared to President Kremlev. Simply put, the IBA’s Interim Nomination Unit wrongfully removed us from the ballot, damaging the integrity of the electoral process and making IBA an example of poor governance at a time when the whole world is watching,” the statement reads.

“Recently, IBA Secretary General announced that IBA is to determine its response to the CAS decision at the meeting of the Board of Directors on June 24, 2022. We believe this announcement has not been made out of pure good will.

“Although CAS does not have the power to explicitly invalidate the IBA elections or mandate a new election, it clearly offered an understanding to the entire world sports community that the democratic process had been severely damaged at the IBA Congress in Istanbul.”

IBA President Kremlev said he would recommend to the Board of Directors to hold a new election when they meet in Lausanne on Friday

The statement from the four says the wrongful removal of Boris van der Vorst from the ballot paper meant that last month’s President election had not been ‘a democratic process’

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, said at the time ‘he wasn’t amused’ at what happened.

The four warn that unless a fresh and democratic Presidential election is held, it will damage the prospect of boxing being restored to the Olympic programme in 2028.

“Another wrong step in this critical situation can crash the Olympic dreams of our boxers. Therefore, we must act together in the most responsible manner to repair the damage caused by the decision of the Interim Nomination Unit and avoid a constitutional crisis.

“We are ready to place the needs of Olympic-style boxing, boxers and National Federations above our own personal ambitions. Following the four “C’s" principles of leadership; Courage, Competency, Candour and Commitment, we are prepared to withdraw our names from the list of candidates for the positions of Independent Directors. This would alleviate the need to repeat the elections of Independent Directors.

“We request the Board of Directors, less President Kremlev, who has a direct conflict of interest, vote to convene an Extraordinary Congress and Presidential election within the constitutionally minimum mandated period and maximum of 90 days from June 24, 2022, so that the legitimacy and integrity of IBA’s new Presidential election cannot be questioned in the future.

“Prior to and after the CAS verdict, we have received tremendous support from many of our fellow National Federations representatives as well as from the wider Olympic-style boxing community for standing up to improper governance and historically unjust systems.

“We now hope for your consideration and support of this proposal that will help IBA avoid a constitutional crisis and set it on a long track back to good governance,” according to the statement.