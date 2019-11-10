Monaghan's Stephen McKenna makes it four-in-a-row with classy win in California

Monaghan boxer Stephen McKenna achieved his fourth knock-out win on the spin in California last night.

The Smithborough native, who is based in LA along with his younger brother Aaron and father Fergal, completely outclassed Gonzala Carlos Dallero in a super lightweight contest.

The referee stopped the contest in the second round after McKenna (22) landed a barrage of body blows on the 31-year-old Argentinian who had won six of his 12 pro fight in an unremarkable pro career.

McKenna maintains his perfect pro record of 4-0-0 with all his wins achieved inside the distance. His younger brother Aaron has achieved nine wins on the spin since he began his pro career on the east coast of the US in 2017.

Meanwhile, last night's so-called grudge boxing match between YouTube 'stars' KSI from the UK and his American rival Logan Paul was an unexpected entertaining affair.

Boxing purists railed against the decision of American based TV streaming network DAZN and Matchroom to have the contest as their top-of-the bill fight in the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

But a global audience of millions watched the contest which KSI – whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – won on a split decision after the scheduled six rounds.

The pair earned $900,000 each for their efforts on a show in which British boxer Billy Joe Saunders retained his WBO World super middleweight title when he knocked out his opponent in the eleventh round.

In London's York Hall last night England's Chantelle Cameron moved a step closer to a possible clash against Ireland's two-weight World champion Katie Taylor when she beat one of Taylor's former opponents Anahi Ester Sanchez on a unanimous points' decision in a super lightweight contest.

The victory is likely to earn her a world title fight against the current WBC and WBA super-lightweight belt holder Jessica McCaskill with the winner set to get an opportunity to become the undisputed champion in a showdown against Taylor next year.

Online Editors