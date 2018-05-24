Monaghan teenager Aaron 'The Silencer' McKenna brings his pro record to 4-0 in California
Monaghan teenager Aaron McKenna made it four wins on the spin in his professional boxing career in California last night to maintain his 100 percent record.
The 18-year old, nicknamed The Silencer, outclassed American Darel Harris in a welterweight contest in the Santa Beach Hotel in Santa Monica.
Harris' three fights as a professional had been in the super featherweight class and he found the challenge of McKenna in a welterweight contest too much to handle quitting after three of the scheduled six rounds.
The fight was part of a charity boxing night to benefit the Sugar Ray Leonard foundation.
Meanwhile, unbeaten Gorey heavyweight Niall Kennedy will be back in action in the United States on June 23 when he takes on 38-year old Mexican Christian Mariscal who has a decent 9-1 professional record with four of his wins coming inside the distance.
The Gorey Garda is unbeaten in 11 fights with seven of those wins achieved via knock out.
Online Editors