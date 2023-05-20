Mixed night for Irish boxers at 3Arena as Dennis Hogan loses IBO contest while Thomas Carty wins BUI Celtic heavyweight title

Thomas Carty celebrates victory over Jay McFarlane following their vacant Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic heavyweight title fight at the 3Arena in Dublin© SPORTSFILE

Sean McGoldrick

It was a night of misery for Kilcullen native Dennis ‘Hurricane’ Hogan whose dream of defending a world title in the 3Arena ended in him losing his IBO super welterweight contest to Liverpool native JJ Metcalf.

