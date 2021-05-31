Middleweight Michael Nevin pulls out of Ireland's Olympic team

THE IABA have confirmed that middleweight Michael Nevin has pulled out of their Olympic squad and will not be travelling to the final qualifier which begins in Paris on Friday. Nine Irish fighters will be participating in the tournament.

Nevin’s defection which was first revealed on Independent.ie on Sunday is a major blow. A bronze medallist at the last European Championships in 2019, he was regarded one of Ireland’s medal prospects in the men’s tournament in Tokyo.

In recent months he hadn’t been attending squad training in the High Performance Unit in Abbotstown and didn’t travel to the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria last February or participate in a training camp in Belfast which was attended by the GB, France, German and Italian squads. It is understood he is contemplating turning professional.

He cannot be replaced as he had already participated in the tournament. But Ireland have been allowed to replace super heavyweight Dean Gardiner, who didn’t fight in London, but has since quit boxing in order to concentrate on his third level studies.

Gytis Lisinskas will now represent Ireland in the 91kg class at the tournament which originally began in March of last year in London but had to be called off due to the pandemic.

Rio Olympian Brendan Irvine qualified in London for Tokyo but is travelling to Paris where he will be aiming to get on the podium.

Though featherweight Kurt Walker suffered a surprise loss in London, he is still guaranteed a place in Tokyo due to his high ranking position in the division.

Of the others who are Paris bound, former world lightweight champion Kellie Harrington, featherweight Michaela Walsh and light welterweight George Bates need just one win to secure their place in the Olympic tournament.

The task facing the others is more challenging, though by no means insurmountable. Aidan Walsh, who is a sister of Michaela, needs to beat French welterweight Wahid Hambli to stay in the hunt – he then will have two chances. Victory in the quarter-final will secure a slot or in a box-off if he loses his last eight bout.

Light heavyweight Emmet Brennan is in the same position – provided he beats Switzerland’s Uke Smajli in his first contest he will have two chances to secure an Olympic slot as there are six places available.

European middleweight champion Aoife O’Rourke needs two wins to make the cut for Tokyo as does heavyweight Kirill Afananasev.

The action gets under way in the Le Grand Dome on Friday afternoon in the French capital. Essentially the tournament will take up where it left off in London 14 months ago.