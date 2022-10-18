TOKYO Olympian Michaela Walsh has won Ireland’s second medal at the European women’s Elite boxing championships in Budva, Montenegro, this afternoon.

Walsh, who also won a bronze medal at the event in Sofia in 2018, guaranteed herself a place on the podium and a crack at securing a place in the final when she beat Romanian featherweight Claudia Nechila on a majority 4-1 decision.

But there was no joy for team-mate Carly McNaul, who was on the wrong end of a split 3-2 decision in the flyweight quarter-final.

Walsh’s fight was tight and tactical, particularly in the first round. While her defensive work was exceptional, she was slow to land punches in the opening three minutes. But crucially and perhaps fortunately, she got the nod from three of the judges.

She was more aggressive in the second round, finally finding her range in the last minute to take control of the fight and four of the judges awarded her the round. This meant she had an unassailable two-point advantage (20-18) lead on a majority of the judges’ cards going into the final round.

All she needed was to avoid a knock-down and given the range of her defensive skills, this was second nature to the southpaw from Belfast.

But she came forward as well and landed enough punches for all five judges to give her the round – indeed, one scored it 10-8 in her favour.

On the back of the 4-1 win (30-26, 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 28-19) she moves on to the semi-final where she meets Olympic medallist Irma Testa from Italy, who beat her in Tokyo.

McNaul looked the more aggressive fighter against Italian Olena Savchuk in the last eight of the 52kg category.

However, Savchuk was more accurate with her punches which caught the eye of the judges. Crucially all five give her the first round.

This pattern continued in the second and though two of the judges gave McNaul the round, her opponent had a crucial two-point advantage on three of the judges’ cards going into the final stanza.

She underlined her dominance in the third again, getting the nod from three judges to edge the fight on a 3-2 decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 28-29, 28-29).

Earlier, Westport’s Shannon Sweeney won Ireland’s first medal at the championships

Fighting in the minimum weight 48kg category, the St Anne’s boxer totally outclassed Nicole Durikova from Slovakia.

The referee was arguably over cautious in bringing the quarter-final to a premature end after 90 seconds of the second round, though there was no doubting the superiority of Sweeney.

The two fighters were cautious in the early tentative exchanges. But fighting from a southpaw stance, once Sweeney find her range with her backhand right, Durikova was in trouble. In the final thirty seconds of the stanza the referee gave her a standing count.

Four of the judges awarded Sweeney the round on a 10-9 score with one having her 10-8 ahead. Durikova was again in trouble early in the second round when she was caught again and given a second standing count.

And when Sweeney was on target with a big right later in the round the referee halted the contest.

The Irish champion is guaranteed a bronze medal but looks capable of upgrading to silver later in the week in the semi-final.

In today’s evening session World champion Amy Broadhurst and Tina Desmond, both of whom have won bronze medals at previous championships will again be bidding for places on the podium.