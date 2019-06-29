Michaela Walsh unlucky to lose split decision in women's featherweight final at European Games

Belfast boxer Michaela Walsh put on an excellent performance in her featherweight final at the European Games in Minsk but was pipped by Bulgaria's Stanimira Petrova on a split decision after a cagey fight.

The Bulgarian third seed was heavily fancied to take gold but was made work hard for her win over the unseeded Irish boxer, particularly at the end of the second round when Walsh unloaded a flurry of punches with her opponent penned in the corner.

Both boxers thought they had done enough and raised their arms at the final bell only for Walsh to be left disappointed.

Walsh was awarded the contest by the Russian judge but the other judges from Cuba, Turkey, Sweden and German scored it for the Bulgarian.

"I'm really heartbroken but at the end of the day this is all part of the lead-up to Tokyo," she said after the result was announced.

"I just have to accept what it is. I thought I got it but I just have to move on and get back to the drawing board."

It has been a superb tournament for Walsh who defeated World featherweight champion Alessia Mesiano en route to the final.

