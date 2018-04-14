Sport Boxing

Michaela Walsh blasts judges' decision as she has to settle for silver at Commonwealth Games

Silver medalist Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland on the podium
Irish boxer Michaela Walsh has hit out at the judges' decision as she lost out to Australia's Skye Nicolson in the featherweight final at the Commonwealth Games.

Three of the five judges scored the fight in favour of Nicolson to leave Walsh furious.

It was an emotional victory for the Australian. Her brother Jamie - who won bronze at the 1990 Auckland Games - died when he was 22 in a car crash in 1994, a year before Skye was born.

"I had a little chat to them right before I went in and they were definitely there with me," Nicolson said.

But Walsh blasted what she deemed a "hometown decision".

"I don't really know how I lost that fight. I don't even think it was close," Walsh told AAP.

"But she's the face of the Games and sometimes that's the way it is.

"Some of the decisions have been really bad lately, for Australia, I don't know how they can get away with it. But it's just going to make me stronger."

Northern Ireland had to settle for their third silver medal of the opening finals session as Brendan Irvine dropped an entertaining unanimous decision to India's Gaurav Solanki.

