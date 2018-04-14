Michaela Walsh blasts judges' decision as she has to settle for silver at Commonwealth Games
Irish boxer Michaela Walsh has hit out at the judges' decision as she lost out to Australia's Skye Nicolson in the featherweight final at the Commonwealth Games.
Three of the five judges scored the fight in favour of Nicolson to leave Walsh furious.
It was an emotional victory for the Australian. Her brother Jamie - who won bronze at the 1990 Auckland Games - died when he was 22 in a car crash in 1994, a year before Skye was born.
"I had a little chat to them right before I went in and they were definitely there with me," Nicolson said.
I don’t know how you can loose a fight without barely getting hit for 3 rounds. This is a Gold medal, in my heart and everyone who watched knows I won. People haven’t stopped coming up to me saying I won. I will be back bigger and STRONGER! GOLD MEDALS ONLY 🥇 pic.twitter.com/dJOaTbsXNf— Michaela Walsh (@michaelaw57) April 14, 2018
But Walsh blasted what she deemed a "hometown decision".
"I don't really know how I lost that fight. I don't even think it was close," Walsh told AAP.
"But she's the face of the Games and sometimes that's the way it is.
"Some of the decisions have been really bad lately, for Australia, I don't know how they can get away with it. But it's just going to make me stronger."
Northern Ireland had to settle for their third silver medal of the opening finals session as Brendan Irvine dropped an entertaining unanimous decision to India's Gaurav Solanki.
Online Editors