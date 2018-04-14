Michaela Walsh blasts judges' decision as she has to settle for silver at Commonwealth Games

Independent.ie

Irish boxer Michaela Walsh has hit out at the judges' decision as she lost out to Australia's Skye Nicolson in the featherweight final at the Commonwealth Games.

