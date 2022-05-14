Michaela Walsh has won her opening fight at the world championships. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Tokyo Olympian Michaela Walsh advanced to the featherweight quarter-finals at the World boxing championships in Istanbul this afternoon.

The double Commonwealth medallist secured a split 3-2 win over Valeriia Yeroshenko of Ukraine.

The Belfast fighter used all her ring craft and experience to edge a close contest.

In Monday’s quarter-final Walsh meets Karin Ibragimova of Kazakhstan – a win will secure her a bronze medal and a place in the semi-finals.

Tomorrow is a key day for the Irish squad with Caitlin Fryers (50kg), Carla McNaul (52kg), Niamh Fahy (54kg), Amy Broadhurst (63kg) and Kacci Rick (66kg) all in action in last 16 contests.

On Monday, 20-year-old Lisa O’Rourke boxes for bronze in the light middleweight division.