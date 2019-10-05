Ireland's Michaela Walsh has cruised into the last sixteen of the featherweight division at the women's world boxing championships in Ulan-Ude, Siberia.

Michaela Walsh advances at world championships as Joe Ward weighs in ahead of pro debut

The number five seed from Belfast overwhelmed Carmara Fatoumata from Mali to join team-mates Ceire Smith and Christina Desmond in the second round.

The judges' score cards (30-25, 30-25, 30-25, 30-25 and 30-26) reflected the one-sided nature of the last 32 bout. Fataomata was forced to take a standing count in the third round after shipping a right from Walsh, who has previously medalled at both the European and Commonwealth Games.

She now meets Russia’s Liudmila Vorontsova on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals. Vorontsova, who hails from the host city Ulan-Ude, beat a German boxer in round one.

Ireland's fourth boxer at the championships, lightweight Amy Broadhurst takes on Germany's Maya Kleinhams in a last 32 bout on Sunday. Wexford native Eddie Bolger will be working in the German's corner.

Meanwhile, Ireland Joe Ward has weighed in ahead of his professional debut in Madison Square Garden, New York tonight.

The Moate-born southpaw was half a pound lighter than his Californian-born opponent Marco Delgado. The Irishman tipped the scales at 12 stones, five and a half pounds.

Delgado, who turned professional in 2016, won his first four fights via knock-outs and has only lost once. Tonight's fight in the light heavyweight division is scheduled for six rounds.

It is on the under-card of the IBF world middleweight title fight between Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Gennady Golovkin, in which the latter is aiming for his fortieth career win.

However, another high profile professional fight scheduled for Saturday night in the United States had to be cancelled after an alleged assault during the weigh-in.

Two-time Olympic champion Clarissa Shields was aiming to become the fastest pro fighter to win world titles in three divisions in her first appearance in her home town of Flint, Michigan.

Shields had already won titles at middleweight and super-middleweight in just nine fights. She was due to take on Croat boxer Ivana Habazin for the vacant WBC light-middleweight belt.

However, the World Boxing Council called off the contest after Habazin trainer James Ali Basher was apparently punched during the weigh-in by an unidentified person.

Basher, who is well known in boxing having previously worked with former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, was seen arguing with an unidentified person after the two fighters had been on the scales at the weigh-in.

