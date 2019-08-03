Michael Conlan v Diego Alberto Ruiz LIVE: Updates from fight night at Falls Park
It's a huge evening for boxing in Belfast as Michael Conlan looks to stretch his perfect professional record on home turf at Falls Park.
It's a huge evening for boxing in Belfast as Michael Conlan looks to stretch his perfect professional record on home turf at Falls Park.
David Kelly Conlan never before has that well-worn phrase "I'll fight him in his own back yard" been more appropriate as Diego Alberto Ruiz steps forward into the cauldron of the Falls Park tonight to engage...
Bernard O'Neill Two-time Irish Olympian Michael Conlan reckons that battle-hardened Diego Alberto Ruiz will be the toughest test of his pro career so far.
Bernard O'Neill World Elite lightweight champion Kellie Harrington is out of next month's European Women's Championships in Spain because of a hand injury.
