Michael Conlan to fight for world featherweight title in Belfast on May 27

Michael Conlan has yet to win a world title as a professional. Image: Sportsfile.

Michael Conlan has yet to win a world title as a professional. Image: Sportsfile.

Michael Conlan will attempt to win a world featherweight title at the second attempt when he challenges IBF champion Luis Alberto Lopez on May 27 in Belfast.

Conlan has rebounded with two wins since a dramatic 12th-round stoppage loss by then WBA titlist Leigh Wood last March, a fight where he was leading on all three scorecards before the final three minutes.

