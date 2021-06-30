Michael Conlan to face former world champ TJ Doheny in all-Irish clash on Falls Road at Feile an Phobail

Michael Conlon (L) will face former world champ TJ Doheny on the Falls Road this August as part of the Feile an Phobail festival. Pictures: Mikey Williams/Top Rank/Sportsfile and TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA/AFP/Getty Images

Michael Conlan is to face former world champion TJ Doheny in a 10-round all-Ireland super bantamweight contest at Falls Park in Belfast on August 6.

Five years after his controversial Olympic Games defeat in Rio – which is now the subject of a fresh investigation - the Belfast fighter will defend his WBO inter-continental title against the Laois native

Doheny, who is based in Australia, caused a sensation in 2018 when he went to Tokyo and defeated the defending champion Ryohei Takahashi to secure the IBF super bantamweight world title. Though he has only lost two of his 24 professional bouts he has been relatively inactive in recent years.

In 2019 he narrowly missed unifying the belts after a terrific contest against Daniel Roman that he lost on a split decision. But he has had only two fights since and suffered a shock loss in his last outing against Ionut Baluta in Dubai in March last year

Conlan, meanwhile, will be bidding to maintain his one hundred percent professional record and move to 16-0. He cannot afford a loss if he is to secure a cherished shot at winning a world title.

The fight will be shown live on the United States on ESPN +. The show at Falls Park will form part of the Feile an Phobail festival in the city.

This will be Conlan’s third fight in front of his own fans in West Belfast. He sold out the SSE Arena in Belfast in 2018 and attracted nearly 10,000 fans into Falls Park in August 2019.

He last fought in April when he made his super bantamweight debut with a somewhat unconvincing 12-round majority decision over the aforementioned Baluta who beat both Doheny and another Irish pro David Oliver Joyce in his two previous contests.

I’m excited to be back fighting in my city. It will be an honour to share with ring with TJ. I have a lot of respect for him and his achievements. I believe it’s my toughest fight to date. I will make by biggest statement in my quest to become a world champion,” said Conlan:

This will be Doheny’s first ever pro fight on Irish soil

“I can’t think of a better homecoming. It doesn’t get much bigger than this for an all-Irish clash,” the Portlaoise fighter added.

"This is the kind of fight that I have been craving since my close majority decision loss to Daniel Roman. Top opposition is what motivates me and helps me raise my game. I cannot wait for this.”