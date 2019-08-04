Michael Conlan is one step closer to a world title shot after a stoppage win at Féile an Phobail.

Michael Conlan is one step closer to a world title shot after a stoppage win at Féile an Phobail.

Michael Conlan moves closer to world title fight as he stops Diego Alberto Ruiz in big Féile fight night

The 27-year-old Belfast man is eyeing up a chance at a top featherweight belt next year after taking his perfect professional record to 12 wins from 12 with a ninth-round victory over Argentinian Diego Alberto Ruiz.

Conlan conducted the fight from start to finish, cruising through what had been said to be the toughest test of his career so far to take the WBA and WBO Intercontinental featherweight titles.

Simply, he was the better fighter, using his movement, skill and clinical punches to take each and every round.

Having bided his time, he delivered the fireworks for the 10,000 strong crowd in the ninth round.

Conlan knocked Ruiz to the canvas with a crunching blow. Although his opponent clambered to his feet, the subsequent offload was enough to end the bout.

Earlier, fellow Belfast boxer Paddy Gallagher suffered a controversial defeat to Welshman Chris Jenkins in the fight for both the British and Commonwealth welterweight titles.

After reigning champion Jenkins began to pull clear, Gallagher sent him to the canvas with a crunching sixth round body shot.

That proved to turn momentum but just as Gallagher looked set to haul himself ahead, the fight was stopped in the ninth round for a gash above Jenkins' left eye.

As the referee adjudged it to have been caused by a clash of heads, the result went to the cards, where all three judges had Jenkins still ahead by a single point 86-85.

Sean McComb, 26, fuelled speculation that he could be Belfast's next big boxing star when the super lightweight eased past veteran campaigner Renald Garrido. The Frenchman had never been stopped and showed tremendous stickability to protect that record as he was pummelled through all eight rounds by Belfast man McComb.

Padraig McCrory took his perfect professional record to nine wins from nine by stopping Steve Collins Jnr in the eighth round to be crowned the new BUI Celtic Super Middleweight champion.

Paddy Barnes returned to winning ways, beating Joel Sanchez 60-55, while Dubliner Luke Keeler beat US boxer Luis Arias 96-91.

There were also wins for Alfredo Meli, Callum Bradley and Sean Duffy. The only disappointment for the home support was Damien Sullivan's early defeat.

Belfast Telegraph