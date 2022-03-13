Michael Conlan has been given medical treatment after suffering a sickening knockout blow in the final round of his world title fight against Leigh Wood in the Nottingham Arena.

Until the closing seconds of the penultimate round, Conlan looked to be cruising to victory but a knock-out blow delivered midway through the final round saw the Belfast boxer tipped out of the ring.

As Wood dampened any celebrations out of concern for his opponent, Conlan was taken away from the ring for further treatment.

Frank Smith, the CEO of Matchroom the fight promoters, tweeted at 12.20 ‘Michael Conlan arrived at hospital, conscious and stable.’

"I hope Michael's alright," said Wood. "I can't celebrate until I know he's alright. My thoughts are with him at the minute.

"But I am just thinking about Mick at the minute. It was a bad knockout. I can' get him out of my head. I hope he's okay."

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn added: "We should be celebrating one of the biggest comebacks we have seen, but we are just praying for Michael Conlan."

Conlan was in control from the off after a huge left hand had Wood on the canvas on the bell at the end of the very first round. A wobbly second followed for the home boxer, who looked very much like he could be set for a swift exit.

And Conlan remained on the front foot until the very closing seconds of the 11th round, when Conlan was knocked down. There was an element of controversy about that one as he and his corner felt it was a slip but in the end, that was not to matter when Wood delivered the stunning conclusion to the fight midway through the final round.

"It's just so sad. It's heart-breaking," said former world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew.

"It an amazing fight. Leigh Wood has taken a pummelling, his legs were gone, body shots played a massive factor but he doesn't stop believing and that's the mark of a champion."

And Wood's fellow Nottingham fight favourite, Carl Froch, added: "That takes the shine off what was an amazing fight. This is the potential down side. It's just part and parcel of boxing unfortunately.

"We've just witnessed an unbelievable fight and we can't celebrate it because the safety of Conlan is paramount. We need to know that he's ok."