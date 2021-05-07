Megafight with Amanda Serrano likely in 2022 as Katie Taylor lines up old amateur rival for next bout

Katie Taylor is still waiting for an opportunity to fight Amanda Serrano. Image credit: Sportsfile.

The long-awaited showdown between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano may not take place until the spring of next year.

American-based Lou DiBella, who promotes seven-division champion Serrano, told Sky Sports that he expects the fight will finally happen in 2022.

The pair were scheduled to meet last year in Manchester, but the fight was initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and then a rescheduled bout fell through after a disagreement over the contracts.

But it remains the most eagerly anticipated showdown in women’s professional boxing.

The two fighters have repeatedly called each other out but according to DiBella, fans will have to wait a later longer before the pair trade leather.

Currently Serrano is on a mission to unify the featherweight division. She holds two of the four world belts and wants the full set before moving up to lightweight.

"I think the fight will happen in 2022 as a unification between two undisputed world champions,” DiBella told Sky Sports.

"Hopefully Katie does not lose in the interim. I don't think she will. Amanda wants to unify the belts at 126lbs. She will be moving up two weight classes [to fight Taylor]. She is a featherweight, really. She has only moved up before to chase legacy and increase opportunities.

"She wants to unify featherweight before she moves up to lightweight, from which she will never come back down. Featherweight is her real weight, where she wants to prove herself.

"Then, when the world is open and the fight can take place at Madison Square Garden in front of thousands of Irish and Puerto Rican fans, the fight will happen. We would welcome negotiations right now if they come with a huge number."

Meanwhile, 2016 Olympic gold medallist Estelle Mossely could be Taylor’s next opponent.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn said after Taylor’s victory over Natasha Jonas last weekend that she faced a mandatory title defence next, which would probably happen at an outdoor show at the Headingley Sports Stadium in Leeds in September 4.

Taylor and Mossely were rivals on the amateur scene, with Taylor maintaining the whip hand until the French women finally beat her in the semi-final of the 2016 World championship.

She went on to win the World title and after Taylor’s shock exit in the quarter-final of Rio Games, Mossely succeeded her as Olympic champion.

Since then, in between having two babies, she has won her nine professional fights and holds the IBO lightweight title. The match-up could be billed as unfinished business for Taylor.

Taylor is also due to fight in December, according to Hearn. With Amanda Serrano out of the picture, there are two possible opponents - provided she wins in September.

Undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill would love another crack at Taylor, though it remains to be seen whether the two camps would agree on a weight for the contest.

A more likely scenario would be rematch before a full house against last weekend’s opponent, Natasha Jonas.

There is speculation that the Liverpudlian will get another opportunity to land a world belt against the WBA super featherweight champion Hyun Mi Choi from Korea in her next fight.

From a commercial perspective, a Taylor-Jonas rematch makes sense, but it means the Bray fighter is again taking all the chances putting her fight world belts on the line.

But then she has never ducked a challenge in her career.