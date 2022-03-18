Medals galore for Irish women fighters in Croatia

Four Irish female boxers have guaranteed themselves bronze medals at the European U-22 championships in Porec, Croatia.

Middleweight Aoibhe Carabine, light middleweight Lisa O’Rourke, welterweight Kaci Rock and bantamweight Niamh Fay are all through to their respective finals.

There was no joy though for light flyweight Caitlin Fryers, featherweight Zara Breslin and flyweight Daina Moorsehouse, who was unlucky to lose on a split decision to local favourite and Tokyo Olympian Nikolina Cacic in the quarter-finals.

Lightweight Paul Loonan and bantamweight Dylan Eagleson will box in the quarter-finals tomorrow with the winners guaranteed at least a bronze medal.

A sister of Olympian and recent Strandja Cup gold medallist Aoife O’Rourke, Lisa was winning her second European medal. Fay and Carabine have also previously medalled at European level while Rock’s family is steeped in Irish boxing.

Meanwhile, on the professional circuit, Rio Olympic lightweight champion Estelle Mossely retained her IBO lightweight title with a split decision win over Yania Del Carmen Lescano from Argentina in Dubai tonight.

The French lightweight is a possible future opponent for Ireland’s Katie Taylor if the unbeaten Bray world champion retains her belts against Amanda Serrano in New York at the end of next month.

Taylor and Mossley clashed frequently in the amateur ranks. Mossley finally got the better of Taylor with a narrow win the semi-final of the 60kg division at the World championship in Astana in 2015.

It was Taylor’s first defeat at the championships since 2005 and ended her bid for a sixth straight gold. In her professional career Mossley is unbeaten in her ten fights.