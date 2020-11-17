McKenna brothers set to return to action with December fights in the UK

The McKenna brothers from Monaghan will feature on the same professional boxing card for the first time next month.

Now based at home in Smithborough since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the pair will feature on a Mick Hennessy promotion on Friday, December 11, which will be broadcast free to air on Channel 5.

Stevie, 23, made his first appearance for Hennessy Sports in September when he floored Gary McGuire three times before the referee called a halt after just 73 seconds of the first round.

He now has two fights lined up for December as he will also be in action on December 18th on another show which will also be shown on Channel 5.

Known as ‘The Hitman’, the 6ft super-lightweight has lived up to his nickname with all five of his opponents knocked out and he hasn’t wasted any time - four taken out in the opening round and one lasting until the second in only six rounds of action.

His 21-year-old brother Aaron, who boxes at super-welterweight, will also be in action on the December 11 show courtesy of his promoter Oscar De La Hoya. This will be his first professional fight on UK soil.

Aaron has slightly more experience with an unbeaten 10-fight record and six going early - five of those coming inside two rounds - with 31 rounds of action under his belt. Going under ‘The Silencer’ moniker, the 6’ 1” talent is looking forward to getting back into the ring.

"It’s great to get a fight before the end of the year and I am eagerly looking forward to putting on a show for my fans here in the UK and Ireland."

The brothers are managed by Ken Sheer and trained by the legendary Freddie Roach at the Wildcard gym in Los Angeles. Both are currently in Ireland training with their father Fergal during the pandemic and they’ll return to Roach when travel restrictions are lifted.

