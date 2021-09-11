McKenna brothers maintain flawless pro records with comfortable victories

Monaghan brothers Aaron and Stevie McKenna secured unanimous points’ victories in their respective professional fights in the Skydome in Coventry on Friday night.

In a six-round middleweight bout, 22-year-old Aaron outclassed Croatian veteran Ivica Gogesevic to win 60-52. Gogesevic was down twice in the last round but survived. McKenna moves his pro record to 12-0.

His older sibling, Stevie, finally went the distance in his ninth professional fight – a six round super lightweight contest against durable French pro Moussa Gary. But it was still a shut-out 60-54 win for the 24-year-old on the show promoted by Hennessy Sport.

Like the majority of professional fighters, the brothers’ careers have been disrupted by Covid-19 during the past 18 months, but they will now be hopeful of getting more fights under their belts over the next few months.

Donegal middleweight Brett McGinty, who is trained in Manchester by former world champion Ricky Hatton, earned his third professional win with a third-round stoppage over Bulgarian Teodor Nikolov on the Coventry show.