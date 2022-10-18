Mayo boxer Shannon Sweeney wins first medal for Ireland at European Women’s Elite Boxing Championships

Westport’s Shannon Sweeney has won Ireland’s first medal at the European Women’s Elite Boxing Championships in Budva, Montenegro this afternoon.

Fighting in the minimum weight 48kg category, the St Anne’s boxer outclassed Nicole Durikova from Slovakia.

The referee was arguably over-cautious in bringing the quarter-final to a premature end after 80 seconds of the second round, but there was no doubting the superiority of Sweeney.

The two fighters were cautious in the early tentative exchanges. But, fighting from a southpaw stance, once Sweeney found her range with her backhand right, Durikova was in trouble. In the final 30 seconds of the opening stanza, the referee gave her a standing count.

Four of the judges awarded Sweeney the round on a 10-9 score, with one having her 10-8 ahead. Durikova was in trouble early in the second round when she was caught again and given a second standing count.

And when Sweeney was on target with a big right later in the round the referee halted the contest.

The Irish champion is guaranteed a bronze medal but looks capable of upgrading to silver later in the week in the semi-final.

