Major split in world boxing as Ireland joins leading nations in new governing body set up

THE Irish Athletic Boxing Association is joining national federations from other countries including the United States and Britain to form a breakaway international governing body for the sport.

The long-threatened split in amateur boxing at world level will be confirmed today at an online lunch time briefing at which details of a new organisation called World Boxing are expected to be announced.

