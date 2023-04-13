THE Irish Athletic Boxing Association is joining national federations from other countries including the United States and Britain to form a breakaway international governing body for the sport.

The long-threatened split in amateur boxing at world level will be confirmed today at an online lunch time briefing at which details of a new organisation called World Boxing are expected to be announced.

According to the invitation a ‘major global announcement regarding the future of Olympic boxing’ will be made at the briefing.

“Four boxing leaders will be available to answer questions about this worldwide development which is designed to secure boxing’s on-going place at the heart of the Olympic Movement and deliver a better future for the Sport,” said the invitation.

The first priority for the new organisation will be to secure recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which would in theory guarantee the future of boxing as an Olympic sport.

Relations between the IOC and the International Boxing Association (IBA), the current governing body of the sport have completely broken down. The IBA has been suspended by the IOC since 2018 and it is anticipated that the organisation will be formally delisted by the IOC before the end of the year.

The IOC has already announced their own Boxing Unit will run the qualifying events and the tournament itself at the Paris Games.

The IBA has threatened to take action against referees, judges and technical officials if they officiate at the qualifying tournaments which begin in Poland in June. However, an IOC spokesman confirmed last month that the tournament in Krakow will definitely go ahead.

The chief executive of USA Boxing, Mike McAtee, has played a pivotal role in the establishment of the new organisation.

The announced by the USA in early February of a boycott of the IBA women’s World Championship in New Delhi was a clear signal that they had effectively ended their relationship with the IBA and would proceed with plans to launch a breakaway world body.

Three days later Ireland announced their boycott of the championships which deprived Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke of the opportunity to defend their world titles and win $50,000 in prize money.

A number of other of EU countries together with Canada, Britain and Ukraine all boycotted the championships and these countries are expected to form the core membership of

of World Boxing.

The President of the IABA, Gerry O’Mahony, confirmed that they would be linking up with the new body. “We believe it will open up new opportunities for boxing in Ireland,” he said.

The Olympic Federation of Ireland is an enthusiastic backer of the new project. Mike McAtee had talks in Dublin this spring with officials from the OFI and the organisation has pledged financial support for the new governing body.

Given the success of Irish boxers at the Olympics it is imperative from the Irish perspective that boxing is retained in the Games. A decision is due in October as to whether the IOC will restore boxing to the programme for the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

The IOC has repeatedly said they have no issue with boxing or boxers but have serious concerns about governance issues in the IBA, whose Russian-born President Umar Kremlev refused to step aside following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He was also involved in two controversial Presidential elections in which a rival candidate, Boris van der Vorst, was not allowed stand.

The IOC has hinted they would welcome another organisation taking charge of the sport. But for the new organisation to gain credibility they need a significant number of countries, particularly those with established links with boxing such as Cuba, China, India and Uzbekistan to leave the IBA and join the new organisation.

However, these counties all have close political links with Russia, and it remains to be seen whether they will jump ship.

Meanwhile, the IBA has called on the IOC to revoke Olympic qualification status from the European Games in Poland in June in the wake of the European Olympic Committee’s (EOC) decision to block Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the Games.