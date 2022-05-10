Major reform of IABA recommended in report with EGM to take place in June

The creation of a new 12-member Board of Directors to oversee the running of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association is one of 64 recommendations contained in a comprehensive review of the beleaguered organisation.

There is a strong hint in the report that if the reforms are not all implemented government funding could be halted.

“The consequences of not fully implementing this review will run deep within the sport. The sport is heavily reliant on funding from Sport Ireland and elsewhere to survive,” the IABA said.

"That is not just funding to pay staff salaries or fund the High-Performance programme, it is funding which supports programmes, initiatives, and capital spend at club level too.

“This is what is at jeopardy if the IABA fails to see through the reforms that will instil confidence in external stakeholders to invest in the sport.”

The current board of directors met yesterday for the first time since last autumn and agreed to call and EGM (extraordinary general meeting) next month to discuss the report.

The results of the 2021 election of officers to the organisation’s Central Council will also be announced at the EGM.

These results have been delayed since last November when 25 high profile members were banned in an internal disciplinary row.

Confirmation that the ballots will now be counted suggests this issue which was before Sports Disputes Solution Ireland (SDSI) for arbitration has finally been resolved. The ban had been temporarily lifted in early 2021.

The report recommends that six members of the new board including the chairman be independent appointees.

Furthermore, the President of the IABA would not have voting rights on the new Board, though he attend meetings. A qualified coach and a former Olympic boxer together one representative from the four Provincial Councils would sit on the board.

Given the history of the IABA this proposal is likely to raise the hackles of rank and file members whose major gripe has been that grass-roots members have lost control of the IABA because of the appointment of independent directors to the board.

Even more controversially, the report recommends that the IABA’s Central Council – which runs the organisation on a day-to-day basis be reduced in size from 37 to 15.

The report addresses the toxic relationship which exists between the High-Performance Unit and elements of the organisation.

“The criticisms from some quarters regarding the HP Unit appear to be largely based on an unfounded believe that Irish boxing would enjoy the same level of success whether the programme was there or not.

“This is not backed up by historic evidence nor consistent with high performance system approaches adopted by other consistently successful programmes in multiple sports. Largely driven by a small number of ‘loud’ dissenting voices within the IABA structures, the HP Unit has increasingly adopted a more isolated approach seeking to avoid engagement with elements of the structure as a result of the lack of support from certain quarters.

“The recent episode regarding the circulation of an anonymous ‘SWOT’ analysis document regarding the HP Director is a very tangible example of this. This has created a toxic and unsustainable environment for the HP Unit to operate within. This must change” notes the report.

Interestingly, though, the report does recommend stronger links between the HPU and the clubs which is something critics of the HPU have demanded. These new initiatives include:

A The establishment of Regional Squads and training centres and programmes.

B Running of regular national and regional camps.

C Design of long-term development programmes (including technical, tactical, lifestyle, nutrition, sports science elements.

D Coach enhancement programmes with targeted upskilling of coaches at regional and club level

E Regular opportunities for exposure of regional and club coaches to HP training camps & methodologies.

F Regular sharing of best practice ideas across pathways.

“These initiatives should fall under the remit and responsibility of the HP Director in terms of design and oversight working with the relevant personnel to deliver at National and Regional level.”

In conclusion the report states: “Boxing has reached a key moment in its journey. The sport, like all others, will always have its critics but boxing needs to take control of the narrative that surrounds it and change the perception.

"It will require a fundamental shift in overall approach the foundations of which are built upon a firm and lasting commitment to best practice from a governance perspective.

“This is crucial in enhancing the reputation of the sport, building trust amongst key stakeholders, performing well commercially, attracting, and retaining executive talent and crucially inspiring the next generation of boxers and volunteers.

“The opportunity is for Irish boxing to be recognised for its achievements outside the ring as well as inside. There is a significant opportunity to act now to ensure Irish boxing succeeds into the future.

“The journey won’t be easy, and it will require patience, resilience, hard-work and above all unity. But it is a fight worth fighting,” concludes the 68-page report which was published tonight on the IABA website.