‘Loose lips sink ships’ – Kellie Harrington sidesteps questions after Elite Championships win

Close

Kellie Harrington of St Mary’s Boxing Club, Dublin, celebrates with her trophy

Sean McGoldrick

OLYMPIC champion Kellie Harrington strolled to a facile win in the lightweight division at the IABA Elite championships in a packed National Stadium on Saturday night.

In her first fight on Irish soil since the Tokyo Olympics she totally dominated against Zara Breslin (Tramore) winning on landslide scores of 30-26, 30-26, 30-25,30-24,30-24.

