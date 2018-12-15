LIVE - Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom: Katie makes Madison Square Garden debut against tough challenger

Katie Taylor will look to extend her professional winning record to 12-0 tonight when she steps into the ring against unbeaten Finnish fighter Eva Wahlstrom. Follow all the action from 11pm:

Katie Taylor will look to extend her professional winning record to 12-0 tonight when she steps into the ring against unbeaten Finnish fighter Eva Wahlstrom. Follow all the action from 11pm:

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors