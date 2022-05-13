| 17.3°C Dublin

Lisa O’Rourke marches into World Championship quarter-finals with dominant victory in Turkey

Sean McGoldrick

Roscommon boxer Lisa O’Rourke celebrated her 20th birthday in style this afternoon by securing a place in the quarter-finals of the light middleweight division at the World championships in Istanbul.

A native of Castlerea and boxing out of Olympic Boxing club Galway, she has come of age at these championships having underlined her potential in March when she was crowned European U-22 champion.

A sister of Tokyo Olympian Aoife, Lisa now has two wins under her belt in Turkey and is one victory away from a guaranteed medal.

She dominated her last 16 fight against Maria Hernandez Moronto from the Dominican Republic.

She was 4-1 up after the first round with her agile footwork enabling her to stay out of range of her opponent. She was an unassailable 20-18 advantage on three of the judges’ cards after six minutes of action – the other two officials had the fight level.

O’Rourke continued to score in the final round as she strolled to a 5-0 unanimous win to become the first Irish boxer to qualify for the quarter-finals. She will be in action again on Monday.

Unfortunately, there is no category for light middleweight female boxers in the Paris Olympics.

