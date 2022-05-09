Lisa O'Rourke makes winning start at world championships with dominant opening display

Lisa O'Rourke, right, in action against Evelyn Igharo during their bout at the 2021 IABA National Elite Boxing Championships Finals in the National Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland’s Lisa O’Rourke overwhelmed Mhabi Brigitte (Congo) in her opening bout at the women’s world boxing championship, which began today in Istanbul.

The Castlerea native was in complete control and her dominance was reflected in the extraordinarily one-sided scoring. O’Rourke cruised into the last 16 on scorecards of 30-24, 30-25, 30-25, 30-27 and 30-26.

Lisa, whose sister Aoife is also boxing In Istanbul, faces a more searching test on Friday when she takes on Marie Hernandex Moronto from the Dominican Republic, a quarter-finalist at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Amy Broadhurst was due to fight on the opening day as well, but her fight was rescheduled and will now take place on Wednesday. Mayo’s Shannon Sweeney (48kg) will be in action tomorrow against Florencia Aldana Lopez from Argentina.

Meanwhile, the sport’s governing body, the newly named International Boxing Association, has been accused of being ‘undemocratic, untransparent, overly secretive, manipulative and controlled by external parties, including lawyers’ ,by one of its own directors.

In a scathing resignation letter, a Bulgarian Board member Emilia Grueva, who has been a director since 2018, said: “I no longer believe in the way IBA is being led and I am more and more ashamed to be a member of its Board.”

Ms Grueva says she fears for the future of the sport, including its ousting from the Olympic movement, unless a way is found to remedy the situation.

She reveals that she took her ‘some time to recover’ from what happened at a Board meeting on March.

“This Board meeting was full of examples which for me do not correspond at all to a practice of good governance.”

She outlines a number of specific concerns about the way the Board carry out their functions.

*Members received the agenda and any supporting documents the day before the meetings, which did not leave enough time for members to study the topics to be discussed. In fact, on many occasions, members had absolutely no idea of what would be discussed during the meetings, she claimed.

*Almost all issues are presented by the lawyers and externally-contracted experts, not by the IBA President, Secretary General and/or staff.

*As required by the International Olympic Committee and the international sports community, all IBA reports and documents should be open to National Federations and members.

“However, even the Board of Directors has never seen a financial document or contract agreements,” she claimed.

“There are too many unresolved and questionable issues ahead of us. However, for me, the main agenda should be the Olympic Games.

“The existence of IBA and boxing within the Olympic movement is at stake."

When asked for a comment on the claims made in her resignation letter, a spokesperson for the IBA said they would respond in due course.

The IBA’s Congress is taking place in Istanbul this weekend.

Outgoing Russian-born President Umar Kremlev – who supports the retention of the IBA’s controversial sponsorship deal with Russian state oil company Gazprom – is seeking re-election.

His only rival is Dutch official Boris van de Vorst. However, his chances of beating Kremlev appear remote as he failed narrowly to be elected President of the European Boxing Confederation recently. He lost to Greece’s Ioannis Filippatos.