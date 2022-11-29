‘Let’s give the fans what they want and batter the f*** out of each other!’ – Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora put friendship aside

Derek Chisora and Tyson Fury during a media work out at BT Studios, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022.

Tyson Fury and Derek Chisora vowed to “batter” each other when they go head to head for a third time on Saturday.

The British heavyweight duo have fought twice before, with Fury securing victory on both occasions, meaning their ‘trilogy’ bout looks pretty jeopardy free for world champion Fury.

The ‘Gypsy King’ is the huge favourite to make it three out of three in what is more of a warm-up for bigger challenges, such as Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk next year.

�� The Big GK is in the ring!@Tyson_Fury decimates the pads ahead of his showdown with @DerekWarChisora this Saturday �� Watch live �� https://t.co/Xg5vTPCaFo#FuryChisora | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/buIi8HUEib — Frank Warren (@FrankWarren) November 29, 2022

Fury and Chisora have even struck up an unlikely friendship in recent years and, when they met between work-outs at their open media day in London on Tuesday, they shook hands.

But Fury then said to his rival: “Let’s give the fans what they want and batter the f*** out of each other!”

Fury later insisted the showdown, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, will be no stroll for either fighter.

“You’re going to se Del Boy get knocked sparked out. I’m not playing games, this is not fun and games for me, this is strictly business,” the 34-year-old said.

“So here’s the thing. When it’s business, people, close people, will rob each other. So why wouldn’t two strangers beat the f*** out of each other for money?

“While we are in that ring fighting, there is no friendship. After the fight we can get a Diet Coke and a Sprite. Either way you are going to see a good fight.

“People say, ‘Oh well, I’m the overwhelming favourite’. But I’m only a man with a chin, and so is he. I could get knocked out and he could get knocked out.

“We will be giving 100 per cent and may the best man win. In the ring there are no friends.

“We can be friends out here and shake hands, go for a burger afterwards, but in here there’s no friends.”

Nevertheless there was a distinctly chummy feel about their work-outs in front of the media at the Olympic Park in east London.

Expand Close Tyson Fury during a media work out at BT Studios, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tyson Fury during a media work out at BT Studios, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London. Picture date: Tuesday November 29, 2022.

Chisora’s was more like a yoga routine, briefly interrupted by Fury yelling ‘hurry up Derek son’.

Then when Fury got into the ring he took a chair with him and sat while his fists were wrapped, before proceeding to sing ‘Sweet Caroline’ as he went through his paces.

Chisora confirmed, slightly less colourfully, what was said when they shook hands.

“We agreed when we get in there and we stand in the middle that we don’t move from there. We shook on it, so we’ll see,” said the 38-year-old.

He added: “Have I imagined winning? Not yet.

“I’m in great shape. Tyson looks like he’s in great shape. Do I have to knock him out? Yeah, that’s the whole point.”