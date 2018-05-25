Legendary Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle has died aged 77
Boxing trainer Brendan Ingle has died at the age of 77.
A former professional boxer himself with a record of 19-14, Ingle went on to train four world champions, including Johnny Nelson and Naseem Hamed.
The Dubliner's gym in Wincobank, Sheffield, continues to thrive with his sons Dominic and John having assumed control.
Ingle passed away in his sleep early this morning, at Royal Hallamshire hospital.
“On this one occasion I am using social media to inform people a good, good man has left this earth today,” Nelson wrote on Instagram on Friday.
“A good friend. A good father figure. And the best trainer in the world.”
R.I.P Brendan Ingle MBE— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) May 25, 2018
The sport has lost a great man who created a legacy ... pic.twitter.com/3q9WL2wHzO
Just seen the sad news about Brendan Ingle. What he created at the Wincobank gym with his sons and others is a very special piece in British Boxing history. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends #rip— anthony crolla (@ant_crolla) May 25, 2018
Just heard about the passing of Brendan Ingle. A sad day for boxing, he did so much for the sport and the community. Our thoughts with Dom, John and all the family. Rest in Peace 🙏🏼— Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) May 25, 2018
Hearing the news about Brendan Ingle and Dean Francis is truly heartbreaking.. My thoughts are with all family and friends of both men at these difficult times.. Brendan Ingle has left a legacy that very few can ever compare to.. so sad 😔— Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) May 25, 2018
The Great Whispering Guru is gone. Brendan Ingle changed the shape and face of British boxing. The boxing man is dead. Everybody else in the business was in a line behind him / the place will not be the same.— Steve Bunce (@bigdaddybunce) May 25, 2018
On this 1 occasion I am using social media to inform People a good good man has left this earth today. A good friend. A good father figure.. AND THE BEST TRAINER IN THE WORLD A person's worth is measured by the worth of what he values. Marcus Aurelius... This is who I class as a true legend BRENDAN INGLE MBE RIP
All at Sheffield United are saddened to hear of the passing of Brendan Ingle this morning. His work created some of the biggest names in boxing and firmly put the Steel City on the map. RIP 🥊⚔️ pic.twitter.com/bizcCdcQSv— Sheffield United (@SUFC_tweets) May 25, 2018
Brendan Ingle . R.I.P. #Respect.— Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) May 25, 2018
More to follow
Online Editors