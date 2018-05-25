Sport Boxing

Legendary Irish boxing trainer Brendan Ingle has died aged 77

Boxing trainer Brendan Ingle has died at the age of 77.

A former professional boxer himself with a record of 19-14, Ingle went on to train four world champions, including Johnny Nelson and Naseem Hamed.

The Dubliner's gym in Wincobank, Sheffield, continues to thrive with his sons Dominic and John having assumed control.

Ingle passed away in his sleep early this morning, at Royal Hallamshire hospital.

“On this one occasion I am using social media to inform people a good, good man has left this earth today,” Nelson wrote on Instagram on Friday.

“A good friend. A good father figure. And the best trainer in the world.”

