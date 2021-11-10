Kurt Walker turns professional after signing deal with US-based promoter Top Rank

Tokyo Olympian Kurt Walker has, as expected, turned professional.

The 26-year old Lisburn fighter who was desperately unlucky not to win at least a bronze medal in Japan has inked what is described as a multi-year contract with the US-based promotional company Top Rank.

Interestingly he has also become the first boxer to link up with the new Belfast-based management team recently established by the Conlan brothers, Michael and Jamie.

The latter was appointed global vice-president of MTK last year.

Walker was coached by Conlan’s father John when he boxed at amateur level.

While preparing for the Olympics, Walker frequently sparred against Michael Conlan who will fight for at least an interim WBA world title against British featherweight Leigh Wood probably in the United States next spring.

Walker could make his pro debut on the same bill.

According to veteran Top Rank founder and chairman Bob Arum, Walker was ‘someone who stood out at the Tokyo Olympics and has a style suited to the pro game.’

Walker – who like his new co-manager Michael Conlan – also fights in the featherweight division – said signing his Top Rank will help him achieve his goal of becoming a world champion.

It is conceivable, though highly improbable, at least in the immediate future that Walker could face former World amateur champion Conlan in the ring.

For the moment, however, Conlan believes a re-match against American Duke Regan could be Walker’s first big fight in the pro game.

“I’ve trained alongside Kurt for many years, and his talent shone through in the gym and at the Tokyo Olympics. Although Kurt lost to Duke Ragan in Tokyo, they are now under the same promotional umbrella. That is a fight we would love to make for him down the road,” he said.

Regan had won his first four professional fights before returning to box for the United States in Tokyo. In the quarter-finals he edged out Walker on a razor thin 3-2 decision and eventually took home a silver medal.

Despite the loss Walker was one of the stand-out fighters in the 57 kg division in Japan.

He fashioned a memorable win over the gold medal favourites and 2019 World amateur champion Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov from Uzbekistan in the last-16 round.

During a stellar amateur career, Walker won gold medals at the 2019 European Games and the 2018 EU championships, a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, and three consecutive Irish Elite titles between 2015 and 2017.

Meanwhile, another stand-out former Irish amateur star Joe Ward is back in the ring in the US on Thursday night.

Ward’s pro career has been badly disrupted initially by a serious knee injury and then by Covid.

He is aiming for his fifth win on the spin when he takes on Brazilian light heavyweight Leandro Silva in the Paramount Theatre in Huntington.