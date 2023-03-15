Kildare’s Dennis Hogan defends World title in Dublin on May 20

As expected, Kilcullen-born Dennis Hogan will defend his IBO World super welterweight title on the undercard of the Katie Taylor-Chantelle Cameron title fight at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday May 20.

It will be an emotional occasion for the 38-year-old as he fulfils his lifetime ambition of defending a world title in Ireland.

Based in Newstead, a suburb of Brisbane, Hogan will take on Liverpool native David (JJ) Metcalf in the maiden defence of the IBO 154lbs title according to show promoters Matchroom.

Hogan worked in the construction industry in Ireland but moved to Australia in 2011 due to the recession in Ireland and settled there.

After the death of his grandfather Paddy who had played a pivotal role in his amateur career Hogan quit drinking and focussed on building his career as a professional boxer.

He linked up with Dublin businessman Paul Keegan who he first met when he walked into his office in Brisbane to sell him tickets for a fight and the latter spotted his rise through the ranks.

Known as the ‘Hurricane’ in the ring Hogan has a professional record of 31 wins, four losses – three of which came in world title fights – and one draw. In 2019 he was desperately unlucky not to get the decision against in Mexico against local hero Jaime Munguia who he challenged for the WBO super-welterweight title. Predictably, a promised rematch never materialised.

In his next fight he moved up to middleweight to take on WBC World champion Jermall Charlo but was stopped in the seventh round.

But he finally secured a world belt last October outpointing England’s Sam Eggington over 12 rounds at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Australia.

Metcalf (34), a former Commonwealth and WBC international super welterweight champions, is a son of Liverpool fight legend Shea ‘Shamrock Express’ Neary.

He rejuvenated his career out outpointing home-town hero Kerman Legarrago, a two-weight European champion, in Bilbao last summer.

“I’m excited to be returning to Ireland to defend my world title against JJ Metcalf,” said Hogan.

“This is a truly special moment for me, not only to be on the card with Katie Taylor who is an Irish superstar, but it will be the first time I will be fighting as a professional in Ireland. See you soon, Dublin.”

The fight will be shown live worldwide on DAZN. According to Matchroom an announcement on tickets will be made soon.

It is expected that Hogan’s fellow Kildare man Gary Cully, who is on the books of

Matchroom and his unbeaten in his sixteen professional fights, will be on the bill possibly fighting for a world title in the lightweight title. He is the current WBA Inter-continental lightweight champion.

