| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Kildare’s Dennis Hogan defends World title in Dublin on May 20

Dennis Hogan returns to Ireland to fight in Dublin on May 20. Expand

Close

Dennis Hogan returns to Ireland to fight in Dublin on May 20.

Dennis Hogan returns to Ireland to fight in Dublin on May 20.

Dennis Hogan returns to Ireland to fight in Dublin on May 20.

Sean McGoldrick

As expected, Kilcullen-born Dennis Hogan will defend his IBO World super welterweight title on the undercard of the Katie Taylor-Chantelle Cameron title fight at the 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday May 20.

It will be an emotional occasion for the 38-year-old as he fulfils his lifetime ambition of defending a world title in Ireland.

Most Watched

Privacy