Kildare’s Dennis Hogan crowned IBO super welterweight world champion after points win over Sam Eggington

: Dennis Hogan celebrates victory over Sam Eggington in their IBO World super-welterweight title fight in Newcastle, Australia. (Photo by Peter Lorimer/Getty Images)

Ireland’s Dennis Hogan is the new IBO super welterweight champion of the world.

The Kildare born, Australian based fighter beat the defending champion Sam Eggington on a split decision at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Newcastle, Australia earlier this afternoon.

In a tough and tight encounter Hogan consistently beat Eggington to the punch and did enough to secure the belt.

It is just reward for the veteran fighter whose dream has always been to defend a world title in Ireland. He might finally get his wish no as Cork based ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan has indicated that he wants to face him on home soil.

Hogan built his career after he emigrated to Australia and quit drinking.

He was very unlucky not to get the decision against Mexican Jaime Munguia in a WBO light-middleweight world title fight in 2019 and was subsequently beaten in high profile contests against Jermall Charlo and Australian favourite Tim Tszyu.

But he finally got his deserved reward in his adopted country today.