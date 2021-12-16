Kieran Molloy turns professional with multi-year Top Rank deal

The beleaguered Irish Athletic Boxing Association has suffered another big blow with confirmation that Kieran Molloy has turned professional.

The 23-year-old southpaw has signed what is described as a multi-year professional contract with US-based promoter Tom Rank.

He will be managed by the Conlan brothers, Jamie and Michael from Belfast. The latter is also under contract with Top Rank who signed him after his controversial loss at the Rio Olympics.

The Galway native was expected to be in the vanguard of the Irish challenge at the Paris Olympics in two and a half years’ time. However, a row within the IABA over whether Ireland would send a team to the recent World championships in Belgrade effectively resulted in Molloy leaving the Irish squad.

Initially the boxers were told that the High-Performance Unit had decided not to send any team to Belgrade. Instead the fighters would go to a number of multi-nation tournaments.

However, this decision was later reversed, and a squad was sent to Sheffield for training and a team did compete in Belgrade. Significantly, Molloy was not in Sheffield and was not picked for Belgrade. He declined to comment at the time, but all the indications were that he was on the brink of finishing his amateur career.

He joins Tokyo Olympian Kurt Walker and undefeated Limerick welterweight prospect Paddy Donovan in the Top Rank stable.

“Top Rank has a long history of promoting many of the top Irish fighters, and I have the utmost confidence that Kieran Molloy can bring a world title home to Ireland,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“I’m delighted to be signing with Top Rank, the biggest promotional team in world boxing,” Molloy said. “This opportunity enables me to become a future world champion. I’m excited to showcase my skills on the biggest stage.”

A member of Oughterard Boxing club Molloy won 11 national titles including three at Elite level in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

He won a bronze medal at the 2018 EU Championships in Valladolid, Spain as well as a World junior bronze medal.

He is expected to make his professional as a super welterweight early next year.