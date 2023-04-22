| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Kieran Molloy makes triumphant ring return to his native Galway

Kieran Molloy celebrates Expand

Close

Kieran Molloy celebrates

Kieran Molloy celebrates

Kieran Molloy celebrates

Sean McGoldrick

Fledgling professional Kieran Molloy made a triumphant return to his native Galway last night (Friday) when he fashioned a shut-out 80-71 win over Columbian born Valencia based welterweight Fermando Mosquera (29) at the Salthill Leisureland Complex.

Before a sell-out attendance the 24-year-old former standout amateur completely dominated the eight-round contest but was unable to stop a brave opponent who shipped a huge amount of punishment without ever looking in huge distress.

Most Watched

Privacy