Kieran Molloy makes triumphant ring return to his native Galway

Fledgling professional Kieran Molloy made a triumphant return to his native Galway last night (Friday) when he fashioned a shut-out 80-71 win over Columbian born Valencia based welterweight Fermando Mosquera (29) at the Salthill Leisureland Complex.

Before a sell-out attendance the 24-year-old former standout amateur completely dominated the eight-round contest but was unable to stop a brave opponent who shipped a huge amount of punishment without ever looking in huge distress.

The rugged Mosquera was forced to take a standing count in the fifth round but complained to the referee John Irving that he had been the victim of a low blow.

Southpaw Molloy now moves to 5-0 while Mosquera – who had never been stopped – drops to 6-4.

Molloy was one of Ireland’s medal hopes for the Paris Olympics. But he left the High Performance set-up in controversial circumstances in late 2021 after the boxers were informed the IABA was not sending a team to the World amateur championships.

The decision was subsequently overturned but by then Oughterard native had turned professional and linked up with Belfast based Jamie Conlan, a former executive in the now defunct MTK boxing organisation.

Conlan’s new management company now works with the long established Top Rank organisation who were joint promoters of the Galway show and the Molloy-Mosquera fight was shown on ESPN in the US.

Molloy made his professional debut in Glasgow in February 2022 and subsequently fought twice in Belfast and once in Germany. But judging by the reaction to his first fight in Galway he is likely to return there in the near future.

Earlier Tokyo Olympian Kurt Walker moved to 6-0 after a hard-earned 80-72 win over Jonatas de Oliveira from Brazil in a super featherweight .

But the highlight of the show was unquestionably a terrific rematch between Limerick’s Jamie Morrissey and Kerry’s Kevin Cronin for the vacant Boxing Union of Ireland light heavyweight belt.

Eleven weeks ago in Belfast, Morrissey secured a controversial 77-76 win over Cronin when the BUI Celtic light heavyweight belt was up for grabs.

Last night’s result – a split draw (96-95, 95-95, 94.96) – was even more contentious, though it does almost certainly guarantee the pair will meet again.

Morrissey was on top in the first four rounds but gradually Cronin turned the tide and was dominant in the latter stages of an enthralling contest.

Morrissey was decidedly fortunate not be docked a point by the referee for allowing his gum shield to repeatedly fall when he was under pressure in the closing three rounds – it happened on three occasions alone in the final stanza.

Cronin celebrated at the final bell assuming he had won and Morrissey looked crestfallen, but was saved by two of the judges.

Meanwhile, Aaron McKenna a former WBC World Youth champion, has finally landed a significant fight. The unbeaten 23-year-old Smithborough middleweight will fight England’s Shakiel Thompson (26) for an WBC International belt in London’s York Hall on June 10.

McKenna (16-0-0) has found it difficult to get quality opponents but Thompson, a southpaw with a perfect (10-0-0) record, has accepted the challenge. The winner will be in line to get a shot against a top ten ranked WBC middleweight.

Tonight at the same venue, Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty, who recently sparred with WBC world champion Tyson Fury, bids to keep his unbeaten record and make it five wins on the spin.