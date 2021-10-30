Kelyn Cassidy finally secures Ireland’s first victory at World Championships

AT the seventh attempt, the Irish boxing squad has finally achieved a much-needed win at the World championships in Belgrade.

Waterford light heavyweight Kelyn Cassidy outclassed 20-year-old Mexican Arriaga Olvera to go through to the last 16.

It was a dream debut for the 24-year-old Irish champion who impressed observers with his agility around the ring; his ability to avoid virtually every punch Olvera threw and yet get close enough to score himself.

The Trinidad judge scored the third round 10-8 in favour of Cassidy, who holds down a full-time job in his native city as a toolmaker. The score underlined just how dominant he was controlling the contest against the Mexican who was making his debut at this level.

The other four judges all scored the fight 30-27 in his favour while the Trinidad judge had him winning by four points. It was a big boost of confidence for Cassidy ahead of a potentially far more exacting challenge against Shabbos Negmatulloev from Tajikistan on Monday.

Earlier in the session Ricky Nesbitt was beaten on a unanimous 5-0 decision by Nodrjon Mikakhmadaor from Uzbekistan in a last 16 contest in the minimum 48kg division.

Boxing his first elite international tournament, Nesbitt lacked nothing in effort and one judge scored the first round in his favour. However, overall he was out-boxed by a two-time continental champion who will have his sights set on a podium finish.

The Uzbek fighter won the contest 30-27 on three of the judges’ cards, one scored it 29-28 in his favour while the final official had him winning 30-26.

Up until Cassidy’s win it had been a nightmare championship for Ireland’s rookie team. With the exception of Adam Hession, who was unlucky to lose to a Russian, the other five fighters who all lost their first contests could have no complains.

The decision of the IABA’s Central Council to effectively over-rule the initial recommendation from the High-Performance Unit not to send a team is likely to be further scrutinized in the coming weeks.

So too will the decision not to select 2012 Olympian Darren O’Neill, who was eligible and interested in travelling after winning an Irish Elite title as well as omitting Kieran Molloy and Gabriel Dossen, two of the country’s better prospects for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The last time an Irish team failed to win a single bout at a major championship was at the 2002 European championships in Russia, just before the establishment of the High-Performance Unit. But Cassidy’s victory will change the mood music for the moment.